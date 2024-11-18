Vote: Who should be the Class 5A state football player of the year?
While there is no scientific formula that makes this easy, we have tried our best to compile a list of the top players by class in Iowa high school football. With that being said, excellent candidates are sure to be missed and we apologize in advance for that.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Here are the Class 5A nominees:
Beckett Bakker, Waukee, Quarterback
A three-year starter in 5A is tough to find. Doing so at the QB position is almost unfathomable. But Bakker has done just that, having his best year yet by throwing for 1,582 yards and 19 touchdowns against just two interceptions.
Bryce Beachem, Johnston, Defensive Back
If you decided to try and test Beachem in the passing game, you were pushing your luck. The sophomore recorded six interceptions, returning half of those back for touchdowns.
Davarrion Clark, Cedar Falls, Running Back
Clark stepped up with an incredible senior season, leading the Tigers by rushing 209 times for 1,480 yards while scoring 26 touchdowns on the ground.
Ra’Shawd Davis, West Des Moines Dowling, Running Back
Davis had another incredible season as the workhorse once again for the Maroons. He ran 232 times for 1,385 yards with 18 touchdowns, averaging six yards per carry,
Dylan Muszynski, Linn-Mar, Running Back
With nearly 1,600 yards on the ground, Muszynski led all 5A backs this past fall. He scored 23 touchdowns and averaged over seven yards per carry.
Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, Quarterback
Where would his team be without Jepsen? Well, thankfully for supporters they have another year, as the junior will return after throwing for 2,373 yards with 24 touchdowns.
Reece Rettig, Iowa City Liberty, Quarterback
What the junior did in his first season as a starter was incredible, guiding Liberty to the state semifinals. He threw for 2,719 yards with 32 touchdowns, completing over 72 percent of his passes while rushing for 501 yards and seven scores.
Jeffrey Roberts, Ames, Wide Receiver
Opposing defenses knew the Little Cyclones would get the ball to Roberts. And they still couldn’t contain him, as the junior recorded 989 yards and 12 scores through the air, averaging 26 yards per reception.
Jack Wallace, Iowa City West, Quarterback
Wallace re-wrote the school record books during his career, including this past season when he led all passers in 5A with 2,792 yards. He completed 71 percent of his passes with 33 touchdowns against just four interceptions.
Wyatt Young, Cedar Rapids Washington, Defensive Line
Young made it a problem for opposing offenses all year long, racking up 12.5 sacks ith 20.5 tackles for loss among his 55 stops.