Vote: Who should be the Iowa 8-Man Player of the Year?
While there is no scientific formula that makes this easy, we have tried our best to compile a list of the top players by class in Iowa high school football. With that being said, excellent candidates are sure to be missed and we apologize in advance for that.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Here are the nominees:
Beau Burns, BGM, Quarterback
Burns did it all this past fall, as the junior threw for 2,391 yards and ran for 1,474. He had 34 passing touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his throws, adding 25 rushing scores.
Trayton Cink, Bishop Garrigan, Running Back
Cink recovered from a knee injury that kept it out of most of his junior season, rushing for a team-high 1,246 yards with 25 touchdowns as the Golden Bears reached the state semifinals.
Drew Eilers, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Quarterback
Behind Eilers, the Rebels are one win away from their first-ever 8-Man state title. He goes into the championship game with 1,847 yards passing and 26 TDs along with 1,103 yards rushing and 28 more scores.
Gabe Funk, Lenox, Quarterback
Funk racked up over 2,000 yards of total offense, throwing for 1,319 while running for another 1,250 to help Lenox reach the semis. He had 48 total touchdowns and also picked off five passes on defense.
Keaton Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
Harpenau flashed his skills all over the field, recording 603 yards rushing and 406 yards receiving with 12 touchdowns. He also had 10 interceptions - two of which he returned for scores - and a punt return for another TD.
Matthew Klostermann, Central City, Quarterback
One of the top defensive players in the state, Klostermann ran the ball 216 times for 1,978 yards with 33 rushing TDs. He also had 14 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, Quarterback
Just a sophomore, Kriegel was exceptional, rushing for 1,991 yards and 40 touchdowns while also throwing for 1,119 with 18 more TDs.
Callan Messerich, Easton Valley, Wide Receiver
Messerich stretched defenses all year, recording 62 receptions for 1,237 yards with 19 trips to the end zone.
Nathan Moon, Clarksville, Running Back
Out of the backfield, Moon soared, racking up 1,723 yards rushing with 26 touchdowns.
Pryce Rochford, Edgewood-Colesburg, Quarterback
Rochford had 924 yards passing and 15 touchdowns while completing 56 of 83, but where he really thrived was with his legs, rushing for 2,622 yards with 47 TDs.