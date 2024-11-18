Vote: Who should be the Iowa Class 4A football Player of the Year?
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Here are the Class 4A nominees:
Carson Lage, North Scott, Wide Receiver
The to receiver for the Lancers, Lage caught 10 balls in the state semifinal. He finished with 67 receptions for 1,016 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Emmanuel Diers, Pella, Running Back/Wide Receiver
A multi-purpose threat, Diers exploded in the state semifinal win over Lewis Central, recording almost 300 yards of offense and three TDs. He enters the championship game with 1,077 yards rushing and 494 yards receiving while scoring 15 times.
Nathan Feldmann, North Polk, Quarterback
Feldmann has the Comets one win from a state title. He has rushed for 1,710 yards and 22 TDs while throwing for another 915 and 12.
Jamarius Green, Fort Dodge, Running Back
When all-stater and Div. I prospect Dreshaun Ross was ruled out for 2024, many wrote the Dodgers off. But Green provided an experienced back and helped them reach the playoffs, rushing 190 times for 1,277 yards with 13 touchdowns.
Will Hawthrone, Gilbert, Running Back
An Iowa State University recruit, Hawthorne will likely slide over there next year. But this past fall, he carried the Tigers to the quarterfinals, rushing 328 times for 2,263 yards with 28 touchdowns.
Brady Hetzel, Lewis Central, Quarterback
Hetzel helped the Titans, state champions last year, reach the final four this fall by throwing for 2,519 yards with 25 touchdowns. He also had three scores with his legs.
Owen Rosenberg, Clear Creek-Amana, Defensive Back
You would think teams would shy away from testing Rosenberg. But the Clipper senior still managed to record eight interceptions, returning one back for a score. He also had 51 receptions for 662 yards and four receiving scores.
Hudson Shull, ADM, Quarterback
Shull had some big shoes to fill this season, and he did everything he could to fill them. The junior threw for 1,363 yards with 13 touchdowns while running for 1,168 and 18 more scores.
Chase Smith, North Scott, Quarterback
The senior took advantage of his first season as a starter, throwing for 2,362 yards with 28 touchdowns while rushing for another 280 and three scores.
Jackson Wacha, Ballard, Linebacker
Everybody loves to focus on the offense and what the skill players accomplish. Well, Wacha might have had the most impressive season of anybody in 4A, recording 130 tackles with 106 solo stops, 14.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss.