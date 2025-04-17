Waukee Northwest jumps to top in latest girls soccer rankings
Behind a 4-0 start to the season, Waukee Northwest climbed from fourth to No. 1 in Class 3A in the latest girls soccer rankings. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the rankings, with Denver (Class 1A) and Waverly-Shell Rock (2A) maintaining the other top spots.
The Wolves moved ahead of former No. 1 Ankeny, West Des Moines Valley and Waukee, as Ankeny Centennial also jumped three spots from sixth to third.
Muscatine and Ames were newcomers in 3A while Carlisle and Indianola joined the 2A Top 15. Aplington-Parkersburg and Sioux Center moved into the 1A Top 15 for this week.
Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union soccer rankings:
IGHSAU GIRLS SOCCER RANKINGS
Class 3A
1. Waukee Northwest; 2. West Des Moines Valley; 3. Ankeny Centennial; 4. Ankeny; 5. Waukee; 6. Linn-Mar; 7. Bettendorf; 8. Pleasant Valley; 9. Iowa City Liberty; 10. Dowling Catholic; 11. Johnston; 12. Cedar Falls; 13. Urbandale; 14. Muscatine; 15. Ames.
Dropped out: Southeast Polk (13); Cedar Rapids Prairie (15).
Class 2A
1. Waverly-Shell Rock; 2. Dallas Center-Grimes; 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 4. North Polk; 5. Norwalk; 6. Lewis Central; 7. Independence; 8. Pella; 9. Spencer; 10. North Scott; 11. Bondurant-Farrar; 12. ADM; 13. Marion; 14. Carlisle; 15. Indianola.
Dropped out: Spirit Lake (12); Glenwood (15).
Class 1A
1. Denver; 2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 3. Davenport Assumption; 4. Des Moines Christian; 5. Nevada; 6. Dike-New Hartford; 7. Treynor; 8. Gilbert; 9. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 10. Hudson; 11. Tri-Center; 12. Center Point-Urbana; 13. Beckman Catholic; 14. Aplington-Parkersburg; 15. Sioux Center.
Dropped out: Unity Christian (14); Pella Christian (15).