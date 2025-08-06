Waukee Northwest Star Makes College Basketball Decision
Waukee Northwest High School star Landon Davis has made his college decision ahead of the start of his senior season.
Davis, a 6-foot-8, 215-pounder, committed to the University of Illinois on Wednesday.
“I am blessed to say I am committing to the University of Illinois,” Davis posted on social media along with “Romans 11:36 ‘For from him and through him and to him are all things. To him be glory forever. Ames.’”
Over the course of his recruitment, Davis picked up offers from the likes of Northern Iowa, Drake and Illinois Chicago, with Iowa and Nebraska showing heavy interest. In the end, Brad Underwood and the Fighting Illini.
Landon Davis was part of state runner-up team at Waukee Northwest
Last season, Davis led Waukee Northwest to the Class 4A state championship game. He averaged 10.1 points with almost seven rebounds rebounds, 3.6 blocked shots and three assists per game.
Davis made drastic improvements in his game from his sophomore to junior seasons, shooting 74 percent from the field and was 13 of 18 from the 3-point line. He finished fifth on the Wolves in made 3-pointers with 34 a season ago and is set to be one of three returning starters alongside Mack Heitland and Colin Rice.
Davis is the second member of the Class of 2026 for Underwood and Illinois. They also received a commitment from Ethan Brown, a four-star guard out of Missouri, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 205 pounds.
Last season, Illinois went 22-13, including a 12-8 mark in the Big Ten Conference. They lost to Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after knocking off Xavier.