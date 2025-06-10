Waukee Northwest star offered by Illinois, Brad Underwood
Waukee Northwest High School senior-to-be Colin Rice is going to have to make a decision here soon.
But in the meantime, he is going to enjoy getting interest from some of the biggest college basketball programs out there.
Already with offers from schools such as Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Colorado and Saint Louis, Rice recently picked up one from a fourth Big Ten Conference team in Illinois.
“After a great call with Coach Underwood and Coach Hamer I’m blessed to say I have received an offer from the University of Illinois,” Rice posted on social media. “Go Illini!”
The 6-foot-8 power forward is regarded as one of the top prospects in Iowa in the Class of 2026. He helped lead Waukee Northwest to the Class 4A state championship game a season ago.
He averaged 12.5 points per game, which ranked third on the team, while shooting 54 percent from the field and 38 percent from the 3-point line. Rice also posted 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and over a steal per game.
Rice also holds offers from Drake, Murray State and North Dakota State.