Way too early Iowa high school girls basketball rankings for 2025-26
We put the finishing touches on another incredible season of girls basketball in Iowa recently with the crowning of five champions.
So, with the 2024-25 season in the books, we have to look forward to what 2025-26 could bring us.
For the top spots, we have selected Johnston in Class 5A, Maquoketa in 4A, Des Moines Christian in 3A, Hinton in 2A and Council Bluffs St. Albert in 1A.
Here are class-by-class preseason Top 10 rankings as of now without any knowledge of possible key newcomers or potential transfers factored in:
WAY TOO EARLY GIRLS BASKETBALL TOP 10 RANKINGS
Class 5A
1. Johnston
2. Waukee Northwest
3. Iowa City Liberty
4. Dowling
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie
6. Iowa City High
7. Pleasant Valley
8. Waukee
9. Southeast Polk
10. Ankeny
Why Johnston is No. 1: Until you knock the Dragons off, there is no place for them to be ranked outside of No. 1. They have won back-to-back titles, and while the loss of Armani Jenkins will be tough, the return Jenica Lewis and Ari Phillips along with several freshmen who got their feet wet last year.
Class 4A
1. Maquoketa
2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
3. Norwalk
4. Central DeWitt
5. Dallas Center-Grimes
6. North Polk
7. Carlisle
8. Waverly-Shell Rock
9. Sioux Center
10. Cedar Rapids Xavier
Why Maquoketa is No. 1: The Cardinals had a tremendous 2024-25 and should be primed for even more next winter behind senior-to-be Aubrey Kroymann. She will be joined by returning starters Maelyn Kluever, Kendall Kuhlman, Justice Armbruster and Cora Widel.
Class 3A
1. Des Moines Christian
2. Mount Vernon
3. Williamsburg
4. Dubuque Wahlert
5. Cherokee
6. PCM
7. Forest City
8. Algona
9. Roland-Story
10. Estherville-Lincoln Central
Why Des Moines Christian is No. 1: This classification is about the most up-for-grabs, as graduation will take some of the biggest stars. Addy Oetker and Ellie Owen return for the Lions along with fellow returning starter Claire Kirkman and a host of players with varsity experience.
Class 2A
1. Hinton
2. Denver
3. Treynor
4. Maquoketa Valley
5. Rock Valley
6. ACGC
7. North Mahaska
8. Central Lyon
9. MVAOCOU
10. Westwood
Why Hinton is No. 1: All-stater Sydney Doeschot is in store for a tremendous senior year after scoring over 500 points this past season. The Blackhawks, who went unbeaten in the regular season, will have starters Karlyn Kovarna, Addison Glass and Raelyn Kempema around her.
Class 1A
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert
2. Bishop Garrigan
3. Newell-Fonda
4. Springville
5. Montezuma
6. Gladbook-Reinbeck
7. Mount Ayr
8. North Linn
9. Riverside
10. Sigourney
Why Council Bluffs St. Albert is No. 1: This really could have went to anyone of three, as Council Bluffs St. Albert has Avah Underwood back while Bishop Garrigan brings Graclyn Eastman and Newell-Fonda will have Ellie Sievers. And you just know that Dick Jungers and the Mustangs have more eighth-graders ready to hit the ground running.