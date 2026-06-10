Iowa High School Football Standout Headed To Boise State

An Iowa high school football standout who had planned on playing college basketball, will now be an NCAA Division I football player.

Wilton High School’s Bryer Putman committed to Boise State University, where he will play tight end for the Broncos. He had committed to South Dakota State, who competes at the FCS-level of Division I college football.

“Mainly it came down to the people,” Putman told KWQC. com . “I’m a big relationships type of guy. (Boise State) not only wanted to focus on me as a football player but also just as a young man.”

After meeting all the coaches at Boise State and spending a couple days on campus, I have decided to commit to play Bronco football!! @CoachUdy @CoachPotter73 @Coach_SD @LandanYount pic.twitter.com/XmIUOstojM — Bryer Putman (@bryer_putman) June 7, 2026

Wilton Standout Averaged Nearly 19 Yards Per Catch As A Junior

Putman was nearly unstoppable as a junior for the Beavers last fall, catching 36 passes for 679 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged just under 19 yards per catch, as Wilton reached the Class 2A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football semifinals, falling to eventual champion Kuemper Catholic .

On defense, Putman recorded 32 tackles, with 27 of those being solo stops. He had six interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, while also handling kickoff duties with six touchbacks and extra points, where he was 4-for-5.

Bryer Putman Also A Standout High School Basketball Player

Putman averaged 22 points on 52 percent shooting from the field for the Beavers on the basketball court this past winter, adding 12 rebounds, 3.5 steals, three assists and over two blocks per game.

He credits Wilton head football coach Ryan Hetzler with helping focus him on a path as a college football player early in his high school career.

“Most people would have seen him as a basketball player you know a couple years ago and you know he’s got extremely good feet for a guy who’s his size and then his hands are extremely good too,” Hetzler said. “People could all see that on display this year so a lot of times those basketball guys transfer into really, really good football players.

“He’s got a great head on his shoulders and he’s got a great mindset for a football player and you know he kind of fell in love with the game here in the last two years.”

Football Quickly Grew On Wilton Senior-To-Be

Putman said that he “loved the game (of football),” after taking with Hetzler.

“He’s kind of directed me into being not only a football player, but also just to be a better person,” he said. “So I give all credit to him and then also a bunch of other people, my family for making this all possible.”