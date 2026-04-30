Iowa High School Boys Golf Postseason Assignments Revealed

The Iowa high school boys golf postseason is right around the corner, and the Iowa High School Athletic Association has revealed pairings for tournaments.

Sectionals in Class 1A, Class 2A and Class 3A will all take place on Wednesday, May 13, as qualifiers will advance to districts scheduled for Monday, May 18. The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Golf Tournaments are locked in for May 26-27, with Class 3A and Class 2A together in Waterloo while Class 1A competes in Newton.

Waverly-Shell Rock, Columbus Catholic, Boyden-Hull Are Defending State Champions

Class 4A boys golf took place this past fall with Johnston’s Andrew Johannsen capturing the individual title. Last spring, Waverly-Shell Rock, Columbus Catholic and Boyden-Hull were crowned team state champions.

The Top 3 teams from each sectional will advance to districts, with the Top 3 teams at districts moving on to the state tournament. Also, the Top 2 overall individual players, plus ties, from each site’s non-qualifying teams will join the state field.

Below are the Iowa high school boys golf postseason pairings for each classification.

Iowa High School Boys Golf Postseason Pairings

Tournaments to be played on Wednesday, May 13 (Sectionals); Monday, May 18 (Districts)

Class 3A

At Storm Lake from Buena Vista Golf Course at Lake Creek (Districts hosted by MOC-Floyd Valley at Landsmeer Golf Course)

Carroll, Cherokee Washington, Denison-Schleswig, Greene County, Harlan Community, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sioux Center, Storm Lake

At Okoboji from Emerald Hills Golf Course (Districts hosted by MOC-Floyd Valley at Landsmeer Golf Course)

Algona, Charles City, Clear Lake, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Iowa Falls-Alden, Okoboji, Spencer, Spirit Lake

At Webster City from Briggs Woods Golf Course (Districts hosted by Altantic at Atlantic Golf and Country Club)

Boone, Des Moines Christian, Gilbert, Humboldt, Nevada, Perry, South Tama County, Webster City

At Knoxville from Pine Knolls Golf Course (Districts hosted by Altantic at Atlantic Golf and Country Club)

Atlantic, Carlisle, Chariton, Clarke Community, Creston, Glenwood, Knoxville, Winterset

At West Delaware from Pin Oak Links (Districts hosted by Marion at Gardner Golf Course)

Anamosa, Center Point-Urbana, Decorah, Independence, Maquoketa, Waukon, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware

At Williamsburg from Stone Creek Golf Course (Districts hosted by Marion at Gardner Golf Course)

ADM, Benton, Clear Creek-Amana, Marion, Mount Vernon, Solon, Vinton-Shellsburg, Williamsburg

At Fairfield from Fairfield Golf Course (Districts hosted by Pella at Bos Landen)

Centerville, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, Pella, Washington, West Liberty

At Oskaloosa from Edmundson Golf Course (Districts hosted by Pella at Bos Landen)

Ballard, Bondurant-Farrar, Grinnell, Mid-Prairie, Newton, North Polk, Oskaloosa, Saydel

Class 2A

At West Sioux from Hawarden Golf Course (Districts hosted by Kuemper Catholic at Carroll National Golf Club)

Central Lyon, Rock Valley, Sheldon, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Unity Christian, West Lyon, West Sioux, Western Christian

At Ridge View from Holstein Golf Course (Districts hosted by Kuemper Catholic at Carroll National Golf Club)

Atla-Aurelia, Hinton, Kuemper Catholic, Lawton-Bronson, Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, OABCIG, Ridge View

At Clarion-Goldfield/Dows from Clarmond Golf Course (Districts hosted by Kuemper Catholic at Carroll National Golf Club)

Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Eagle Grove, Emmetsburg, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Forest City, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Pocahontas Area, Sioux Central

At Roland-Story from River Bend Golf Course (Districts hosted by Shenandoah from Shenandoah)

East Sac County, Manson Northwest Webster, Ogden, Roland-Story, South Central Calhoun, South Hamilton, Southeast Valley, Woodward-Granger

At Red Oak from Red Oak Golf Course (Districts hosted by Shenandoah from Shenandoah)

MMCRU, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Riverside, Shenandoah, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood

At Clarinda from Clarinda Golf Course (Districts hosted by Shenandoah from Shenandoah)

Central Decatur, Clarinda, Grand View Christian, Interstate 35, Nodaway Valley, Panorama, Van Meter, West Central Valley

At Tipton from Tipton Country Club (Districts hosted by Mediapolis from Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club)

Central Lee, Columbus Community, Durant, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Tipton, Lisbon, Wilton

At Davis County from Bloomfield Country Club (Districts hosted by Mediapolis from Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club)

Albia, Burlington Notre Dame, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, PCM, Pella Christian, Pleasantville, Iowa City Regina Catholic

At Cascade from Fillmore Fairways (Districts hosted by Mediapolis from Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club)

Alburnett, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Bellevue, Camanche, Cascade, West Branch, Monticello, Northeast

At North Fayette Valley from Pleasant Valley Sports Club (Districts hosted by Columbus Catholic from Gates Park Golf Course)

Central Springs, Crestwood, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, MFL MarMac, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Osage, Postville

At Denver from Willow Run Country Club (Districts hosted by Columbus Catholic from Gates Park Golf Course)

Aplington-Parkersburg, Belmond-Klemme, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Jesup, Maquoketa Valley, Oelwein, Sumner-Fredericksburg

At Grundy Center from Town and Country Golf Course (Districts hosted by Columbus Catholic from Gates Park Golf Course)

Colfax-Mingo, Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall, Grundy Center, Hudson, South Hardin, Union Community, West Marshall

Class 1A

At Boyden-Hull from Rolling Hills Country Club (Districts hosted by Council Bluffs St. Albert from Council Bluffs Country Club)

Akron-Westfield, Boyden-Hull, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, Kingsley-Pierson, Remsen St. Mary’s, South O’Brien, Storm Lake St. Mary’s

At Newell-Fonda from Newell-Fonda Golf Club (Districts hosted by Council Bluffs St. Albert from Council Bluffs Country Club)

Glidden-Ralston, Newell-Fonda, River Valley, Siouxland Christian, West Monona, Westwood, Woodbury Central

At Boyer Valley from Dunlap Golf Course (Districts hosted by Council Bluffs St. Albert from Council Bluffs Country Club)

AHSTW, Boyer Valley, East Mills, Griswold, Heartland Christian, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Woodbine

At Sidney from Fremont County Golf Course (Districts hosted by Council Bluffs St. Albert from Council Bluffs Country Club)

Bedford, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Hamburg, Lenox, Sidney, Southwest Valley

At George-Little Rock from Otter Valley Country Club (Districts hosted by Lake Mills at Rice Lake Golf and Country)

Bishop Garrigan, George-Little Rock, GTRA, Harris-Lake Park, North Union, Trinity Christian, West Bend-Mallard

At West Hancock from Britt Golf Course (Districts hosted by Lake Mills at Rice Lake Golf and Country)

Clarksville, Mason City Newman, North Butler, Rockford, Saint Ansgar, West Fork, West Hancock

At Turkey Valley from Jackson Heights Golf Course (Districts hosted by Lake Mills at Rice Lake Golf and Country)

Central Elkader, Lake Mills, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, South Winneshiek, Turkey Valley

At East Buchanan from Buffalo Creek (Districts hosted by Lake Mills at Rice Lake Golf and Country)

Clayton Ridge, East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Nashua-Plainfield, Starmont, Tripoli, Wapsie Valley, West Central

At CAM from Crestwood Hills Golf Course (Districts hosted by St. Edmond at Lakeside Golf Course)

CAM, ACGC, Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Earlham, Exira-EHK, IKM-Manning

At North Mahaska from Prairie Knotts Country Club (Districts hosted by St. Edmond at Lakeside Golf Course)

Baxter, BGM, Lynnville-Sully, Madrid, Martensdale-St. Marys, Montezuma, North Mahaska, Southeast Warren

At BCLUW from Oakwood Golf Course (Districts hosted by St. Edmond at Lakeside Golf Course)

AGWSR, BCLUW, Colo-Nesco, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, GMG, North Tama, St. Edmond

At Belle Plaine from Belle Plaine Country Club (Districts hosted by St. Edmond at Lakeside Golf Course)

Belle Plaine, Cedar Ridge Christian, Central City, Don Bosco, Dunkerton, North Linn, Springville

At Iowa Valley from Marengo Golf Club (Districts hosted by Sigourney from Oskaloosa Golf)

English Valleys, Hillcrest Academy, HLV, Iowa Valley, Keota, Melcher-Dallas, Sigourney

At Midland from Little Bear Country Club (Districts hosted by Sigourney from Oskaloosa Golf)

Calamus-Wheatland, Easton Valley, Lone Tree, Bellevue Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Cedar, Prince of Peace

At Mount Ayr from Mount Ayr Country Club (Districts hosted by Sigourney from Oskaloosa Golf)

Diagonal, East Union, Lamoni, Moravia, Mormon Trail, Mount Ayr, Wayne

At Winfield-Mt Union (Districts hosted by Sigourney from Oskaloosa Golf)

Danville, Highland, Holy Trinity Catholic Fort Madison, New London, WACO, Wapello, Winfield-Mt Union