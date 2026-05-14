Iowa High School Boys Golf: Teams, Individuals Advance To Districts

The Iowa high school boys golf season has entered the postseason, with sectional meets for the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Tournament taking place on Wednesday.

Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A all hit the links around the state, as the Top 3 teams and the Top 2 individuals not from those teams advanced to districts, which will be held on Monday, May 18.

Boys State Golf Championships Take Place May 26-27

Once districts hit the course, the same qualifiers will advance to the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Golf Tournament, which takes place May 26-27. Class 3A state is in Waterloo from Gates Park Golf Course, Class 2A is also in Waterloo from South Hills Golf Course and Class 1A takes place in Newton from Westwood Golf Course.

Of note, the Class 4A boys golf season takes place in the fall. Andrew Johannsen of Johnston won the 4A individual title earlier this year and Dowling Catholic won the team title.

Here are the district qualifiers from sectionals for Iowa high school boys golf. Listed below are the team and individual qualifiers for each district tournament with the course to be played and the host school.

Iowa High School Boys Golf District Qualifiers

Class 3A

Landsmeer Golf Course, MOC-Floyd Valley

Teams

MOC-Floyd Valley, Storm Lake, Cherokee, Okoboji, Clear Lake, Spencer

Individuals

Nathan Towers, Greene County; Owen Neve, Harlan; Jaizik Miller, Spirit Lake; Brooks Kuhlmann, Algona

Atlantic Golf and Country Club, Atlantic

Teams

Des Moines Christian, Humboldt, Nevada, Knoxville, Atlantic, Winterset

Individuals

Johnathan Bouska, Gilbert; Coyce Bertran, Webster City; Bradley Hughes, Glenwood; Branden Spencer, Creston

Gardner Golf Course, Marion

Teams

Independence, West Delaware, Decorah, Marion, Williamsburg, Solon

Individuals

Dylan Stegen, Waukon; Trevor Peiffer, Waukon; Braiden Moore, Benton; Eli Ollinger, Vinton-Shellsburg

Bos Landen, Pella

Teams

Pella, Washington, Fairfield, North Polk, Ballard, Newton

Individuals

Brody Engle, Mount Pleasant; Ryan Laughlin, West Liberty; Levi Jack, Grinnell; Grayson Gingerich, Mid-Prairie

Class 2A

Carroll National Golf Club, Kuemper Catholic

Teams

Rock Valley, Central Lyon, Unity Christian, Ridge View, Kuemper Catholic, Hinton, Forest City, Emmetsburg, Estherville-Lincoln Central

Individuals

Isaac Postma, Western Christian; Julian Snyders, West Lyon; Jack Gilbert, OABCIG; Jack Schroeder, OABCIG; Ethan Hladik, MVAOCOU; Sam Keith, Lawton-Bronson; Luke Chindlund, Sioux Central; Karson Welander, Pocahontas Area

Shenandoah, Shenandoah

Teams

Roland-Story, South Hamilton, South Central Calhoun, Shenandoah, MMCRU, Riverside, Clarinda, Van Meter, Grand View Christian

Individuals

Andy David, Woodward-Granger; Jase Coleman, Ogden; Weston Couse, Red Oak; Brett Wilkie, Treynor; Peter Nagel, Interstate 35; Ty Rardin, Nodaway Valley

Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club, Mediapolis

Teams

Tipton, Mediapolis, Central Lee, PCM, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Albia, Cascade, West Branch, Monticello

Individuals

Adrian Armstrong, Lisbon; Fletcher Hove, Lisbon; Lincoln Card, Pleasantville; Devin Runner, Pella Christian; Sam Yonger, Burlington Notre Dame; Jacob Wegmann, Dyersville Beckman Catholic; Kai Seibel, Camanche; Brennan Ries, Bellevue; Landon Lathrop, Alburnett

Gates Park Golf Course, Waterloo Columbus Catholic

Teams

North Fayette Valley, MFL MarMac, New Hampton, Aplington-Parkersburg, Waterloo Columbus Catholic, Denver, Grundy Center, Hudson, West Marshall

Teams

Ty Voigt, Osage; Lucas Wieland, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura; Elijah Dougherty, Maquoketa Valley; Hayden Lewis, Oelwein; Owen Larson, South Hardin; Aspen Briggs, South Hardin

Class 1A

Council Bluffs Country Club, Council Bluffs St. Albert

Teams

Boyden-Hull, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, Akron-Westfield, Woodbury Central, Newell-Fonda, West Monona, Woodbine, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Boyer Valley, Southwest Valley, Fremont-Mills, Lenox

Individuals

Kieryn Schmid, Kingsley-Pierson; Easton Nissen, Kingsley-Pierson; Jackson Whitacker, Glidden-Ralston; Lucas Yanney, Siouxland Christian; Drew Lee, AHSTW; Kaden Jorgensen, AHSTW; Keith Thompson, Hamburg; Gabriel Casey, Sidney.

Rice Lake Golf and Country, Lake Mills

Teams

Harris-Lake Park, North Union, Bishop Garrigan, West Fork, West Hancock, Saint Ansgar, South Winneshiek, Central Elkader, Turkey Valley, Starmont, East Buchanan, Clayton Ridge

Individuals

Mason Timmer George-Little Rock; Cayden Wilson, GTRA; Thomas McGuire, Mason City Newman; Lucas Nelson, Mason City Newman; Archer Winter, North Iowa; Caden Helgeson, Northwood-Kensett; Drew Urbanek, Tripoli; Dayce Arthur, Edgewood-Colesburg

Lakeside Golf Course, St. Edmond

Teams

Earlham, Coon Rapids-Bayard, CAM, BGM, Montezuma, North Mahaska, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, BCLUW, AGWSR, North Linn, Don Bosco, Central City

Individuals

Sayer Bireline-Huss, ACGC; Austin Rasmussen, Exira-EHK; Matthew Mintle, Lynnville-Sully; Slade White, Martensdale-St. Marys; Ty Mericle, St. Edmond; Aidyn Brown, North Tama; Cooper Hoey, Belle Plaine; Bryer Kressley, Belle Plaine

Oskaloosa Golf, Sigourney

Teams

Hillcrest Academy, Sigourney, Keota, East Marshall, Bellevue Marquette Catholic, Easton Valley, Mount Ayr, Wayne, East Union, Winfield-Mt Union, WACO, Danville

Individuals

Tyler Lortz, English Valleys; Lance Milton, HLV; Cole Snyder, Midland; Carson Newcomb, Prince of Peace; Tyson Lloyd, Lamoni; Blake Ewing, Moravia; Max Kruse, Holy Trinity Catholic; Cully Fry, Wapello