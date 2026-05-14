Iowa High School Boys Golf: Teams, Individuals Advance To Districts
The Iowa high school boys golf season has entered the postseason, with sectional meets for the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Tournament taking place on Wednesday.
Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A all hit the links around the state, as the Top 3 teams and the Top 2 individuals not from those teams advanced to districts, which will be held on Monday, May 18.
Boys State Golf Championships Take Place May 26-27
Once districts hit the course, the same qualifiers will advance to the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Golf Tournament, which takes place May 26-27. Class 3A state is in Waterloo from Gates Park Golf Course, Class 2A is also in Waterloo from South Hills Golf Course and Class 1A takes place in Newton from Westwood Golf Course.
Of note, the Class 4A boys golf season takes place in the fall. Andrew Johannsen of Johnston won the 4A individual title earlier this year and Dowling Catholic won the team title.
Here are the district qualifiers from sectionals for Iowa high school boys golf. Listed below are the team and individual qualifiers for each district tournament with the course to be played and the host school.
Iowa High School Boys Golf District Qualifiers
Class 3A
Landsmeer Golf Course, MOC-Floyd Valley
Teams
- MOC-Floyd Valley, Storm Lake, Cherokee, Okoboji, Clear Lake, Spencer
Individuals
- Nathan Towers, Greene County; Owen Neve, Harlan; Jaizik Miller, Spirit Lake; Brooks Kuhlmann, Algona
Atlantic Golf and Country Club, Atlantic
Teams
- Des Moines Christian, Humboldt, Nevada, Knoxville, Atlantic, Winterset
Individuals
- Johnathan Bouska, Gilbert; Coyce Bertran, Webster City; Bradley Hughes, Glenwood; Branden Spencer, Creston
Gardner Golf Course, Marion
Teams
- Independence, West Delaware, Decorah, Marion, Williamsburg, Solon
Individuals
- Dylan Stegen, Waukon; Trevor Peiffer, Waukon; Braiden Moore, Benton; Eli Ollinger, Vinton-Shellsburg
Bos Landen, Pella
Teams
- Pella, Washington, Fairfield, North Polk, Ballard, Newton
Individuals
- Brody Engle, Mount Pleasant; Ryan Laughlin, West Liberty; Levi Jack, Grinnell; Grayson Gingerich, Mid-Prairie
Class 2A
Carroll National Golf Club, Kuemper Catholic
Teams
- Rock Valley, Central Lyon, Unity Christian, Ridge View, Kuemper Catholic, Hinton, Forest City, Emmetsburg, Estherville-Lincoln Central
Individuals
- Isaac Postma, Western Christian; Julian Snyders, West Lyon; Jack Gilbert, OABCIG; Jack Schroeder, OABCIG; Ethan Hladik, MVAOCOU; Sam Keith, Lawton-Bronson; Luke Chindlund, Sioux Central; Karson Welander, Pocahontas Area
Shenandoah, Shenandoah
Teams
- Roland-Story, South Hamilton, South Central Calhoun, Shenandoah, MMCRU, Riverside, Clarinda, Van Meter, Grand View Christian
Individuals
- Andy David, Woodward-Granger; Jase Coleman, Ogden; Weston Couse, Red Oak; Brett Wilkie, Treynor; Peter Nagel, Interstate 35; Ty Rardin, Nodaway Valley
Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club, Mediapolis
Teams
- Tipton, Mediapolis, Central Lee, PCM, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Albia, Cascade, West Branch, Monticello
Individuals
- Adrian Armstrong, Lisbon; Fletcher Hove, Lisbon; Lincoln Card, Pleasantville; Devin Runner, Pella Christian; Sam Yonger, Burlington Notre Dame; Jacob Wegmann, Dyersville Beckman Catholic; Kai Seibel, Camanche; Brennan Ries, Bellevue; Landon Lathrop, Alburnett
Gates Park Golf Course, Waterloo Columbus Catholic
Teams
- North Fayette Valley, MFL MarMac, New Hampton, Aplington-Parkersburg, Waterloo Columbus Catholic, Denver, Grundy Center, Hudson, West Marshall
Teams
- Ty Voigt, Osage; Lucas Wieland, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura; Elijah Dougherty, Maquoketa Valley; Hayden Lewis, Oelwein; Owen Larson, South Hardin; Aspen Briggs, South Hardin
Class 1A
Council Bluffs Country Club, Council Bluffs St. Albert
Teams
- Boyden-Hull, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, Akron-Westfield, Woodbury Central, Newell-Fonda, West Monona, Woodbine, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Boyer Valley, Southwest Valley, Fremont-Mills, Lenox
Individuals
- Kieryn Schmid, Kingsley-Pierson; Easton Nissen, Kingsley-Pierson; Jackson Whitacker, Glidden-Ralston; Lucas Yanney, Siouxland Christian; Drew Lee, AHSTW; Kaden Jorgensen, AHSTW; Keith Thompson, Hamburg; Gabriel Casey, Sidney.
Rice Lake Golf and Country, Lake Mills
Teams
- Harris-Lake Park, North Union, Bishop Garrigan, West Fork, West Hancock, Saint Ansgar, South Winneshiek, Central Elkader, Turkey Valley, Starmont, East Buchanan, Clayton Ridge
Individuals
- Mason Timmer George-Little Rock; Cayden Wilson, GTRA; Thomas McGuire, Mason City Newman; Lucas Nelson, Mason City Newman; Archer Winter, North Iowa; Caden Helgeson, Northwood-Kensett; Drew Urbanek, Tripoli; Dayce Arthur, Edgewood-Colesburg
Lakeside Golf Course, St. Edmond
Teams
- Earlham, Coon Rapids-Bayard, CAM, BGM, Montezuma, North Mahaska, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, BCLUW, AGWSR, North Linn, Don Bosco, Central City
Individuals
- Sayer Bireline-Huss, ACGC; Austin Rasmussen, Exira-EHK; Matthew Mintle, Lynnville-Sully; Slade White, Martensdale-St. Marys; Ty Mericle, St. Edmond; Aidyn Brown, North Tama; Cooper Hoey, Belle Plaine; Bryer Kressley, Belle Plaine
Oskaloosa Golf, Sigourney
Teams
- Hillcrest Academy, Sigourney, Keota, East Marshall, Bellevue Marquette Catholic, Easton Valley, Mount Ayr, Wayne, East Union, Winfield-Mt Union, WACO, Danville
Individuals
- Tyler Lortz, English Valleys; Lance Milton, HLV; Cole Snyder, Midland; Carson Newcomb, Prince of Peace; Tyson Lloyd, Lamoni; Blake Ewing, Moravia; Max Kruse, Holy Trinity Catholic; Cully Fry, Wapello
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker