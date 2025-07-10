West Liberty seeks state bid behind Drake commit Pearson Hall
Last year, the West Liberty High School softball team was knocked off short of reaching the state tournament in Fort Dodge.
This season, behind Drake University commit Pearson Hall and other key players, the Comets are primed for a trip to state.
Hall is one of the top hitters in Class 3A, sitting first in batting average, first in slugging percentage, tied for second in total bases, third in home runs, fifth in RBI and tied for first in being struck out just once.
West Liberty last made state in 2021, reaching the regional finals a year later. Hall was part of both of those teams, as she started all 31 games as an eighth-grader.
Hall hit a team-leading .430 in 2021, belting a pair of home runs while driving in 18 and scoring 41 runs with 23 stolen bases.
This year, she has a batting average of .639 with 14 homers, 12 doubles, four triples, 47 RBI, 39 runs scored, 108 total bases and 13 steals. Hall also has a fielding percentage of .974, committing just three errors on 116 chances.
West Liberty hosts South Tama in regional play Thursday night.