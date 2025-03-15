Western Christian secures state championship No. 12
Landon De Stigter scored 15 with Kaden VanRegenmorter adding 12 to help Western Christian capture state championship No. 12 Friday with a 46-42 victory over West Lyon.
The game featured six lead changes and four ties, with neither holding more than a six-point advantage inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
In the end, though, De Stiger was too much, scoring five in the final quarter to secure the win.
For West Lyon, Carson Hoogeveen had 13 and Jared Ciesielski added 10 with five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists. As a team, West Lyon missed seven free throws and had 10 turnovers while shooting 16 of 39 from the field.
Not only did Western Christian add to its record state title total, they made it two straight after capturing gold last year. At state this week, nobody scored over 46 points vs. the Wolfpack.