Western Christian secures state championship No. 12

Back-and-forth affair ends in Western Christian winning 12th state title

Western Christian and Landon De Stigter secured a second straight state title Friday.
Landon De Stigter scored 15 with Kaden VanRegenmorter adding 12 to help Western Christian capture state championship No. 12 Friday with a 46-42 victory over West Lyon.

The game featured six lead changes and four ties, with neither holding more than a six-point advantage inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

In the end, though, De Stiger was too much, scoring five in the final quarter to secure the win.

For West Lyon, Carson Hoogeveen had 13 and Jared Ciesielski added 10 with five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists. As a team, West Lyon missed seven free throws and had 10 turnovers while shooting 16 of 39 from the field.

Not only did Western Christian add to its record state title total, they made it two straight after capturing gold last year. At state this week, nobody scored over 46 points vs. the Wolfpack.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

