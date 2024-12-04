Where did the top Iowa high school football player sign on early national signing day?
Early national signing day took play on Wednesday, and many of the top Iowa high school football players put pen to paper and inked with their new schools.
Here is a list of where some of those players signed with. Feel free to reach out to High School Sports on SI with anyone we missed.
Connor Best, Cedar Falls
Best will stay close to home, bringing his talents to the Panther offensive line.
Cooper Buffington, Winfield-Mt. Union
Buffington recorded 57 tackles this past fall with 12 tackles for loss and a sack.
Brody Clubb, Clear Creek-Amana
Clubb finished his senior year with 29.5 tackles including six for loss.
Malachi Curvey, Ankeny Centennial
Curvey showed his athleticism with 32.5 tackles including two sacks and eight for loss.
Kaleb Diers, Marion
Diers did a little bit of everything for Marion, throwing for 424 yards, rushing for 271 while even catching a touchdown pass.
Colby Eskildsen, Northwood-Kensett
Eskildsen was injured his senor season but had 159 yards receiving as a junior with five touchdowns.
Caleb Haack, Iowa Valley
Haack recorded 28 receptions for 667 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 43.5 tackles with 25.5 for loss.
Will Hawthorne, Gilbert
One of the top two-way players in the state, Hawthorne ran for 2,263 yards and scored 28 touchdowns while adding 44 tackles including two sacks and 10 for loss.
Rayce Heitman, Williamsburg
Heitman caught 61 passes for 1,073 yards with 20 touchowns while also recording 82 tackles on defense.
Etienne Higgins, Council Bluffs Lincoln
Higgins racked up over 1,500 yards with 20 touchdowns this past season.
Jack Limbaugh, Algona
Limbaugh had 42.5 tackles with six sacks and 13 for loss while also catching 13 passes for 274 and a TD.
Alex Manske, Algona
A four-time all-stater, Manske was injured late in the season. Before that, he had thrown for 1,456 yards with 18 TDs and no interceptions, adding 319 yards and eight scores on the ground.
Marcus McGregor, West Des Moines Valley
McGregor helped the Tiger offense record over 4,000 yards from scrimmage and rush for 23 touchdowns.
Gabe Meaney, Janesville
Meaney had 13 tackles with 3.5 for loss last year.
Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake
Meyer was a key piece to the Clear Lake offense, catching 31 passes for 512 yards and nine scores. He also had five sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss on defense.
Tariq Miller, Central Decatur
Miller had 10.5 tackles with nine solo stops and a sack.
Axel Ramazani, Urbandale
Ramazani was all over the field this past year, recording 49.5 tackles with 9.5 for loss.
Kaz Rebarcak, Davenport North
Rebarcak completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,114 yards with 17 TDs and just four interceptions, adding 144 yards and seven scores with his legs.
Tyler Rindels, Iowa City High
Rindels helped protect Bobby Bacon as the Little Hawks had over 2,200 yards passing and running this past season.
Zay Robinson, West Des Moines Valley
Robinson finished out his career helping the Tigers reach the Class 5A title game, catching 48 passes for 661 yards and 14 TDs. He also returned three kickoffs for scores.
Ethan Stecker, Spirit Lake
Stecker closed out his Spirit Lake career with 43 catches for 644 yards and 10 touchdowns while recording 74.5 tackles with six sacks and 22 for loss.
Will Tompkins, Cedar Falls
Tompkins was a key piece to the Tigers this past fall, starting at offensive tackle.
Joey VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley
VanWezinga had 34.5 tackles with 4.5 sacks and 11 for loss, adding four rushing touchdowns on offense.
Amari Washington, Bettendorf
Washington was in on 42.5 tackles with six sacks and 17 stops for loss.
Ethan Wood, Mount Vernon
Wood did a little bit of everything for his team, recording 25 tackles with 12 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.
Mason Woods, Iowa City West
Woods caught 54 passes for 1,057 yards with 12 touchdowns, averaging almost 20 yards per catch.
Sam Zelenovich, Southeast Polk
Before his injury, Zelenovich caught 61 passes for 779 yards with six touchdowns.