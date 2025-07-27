High School

Who All Won Team State Championships in Iowa?

Complete list of all the team state champions crowned in Iowa during the 2024-2025 school year

Dana Becker

Waukee Northwest's pitcher Sophia Schlader helped the school win the state softball championship.
The folks over at Bound, who do an incredible job of keeping stats for Iowa high school athletics all compiled in one spot, have put together another perfect list to cap the recently completed 2024-2025 school year.

Waukee Northwest crowned top Iowa high school for 2024-2025

That list is a post showing which school won every single team state championship that was awarded during the 2024-2025 year.

Sitting at the top is Waukee Northwest High School, as they won a total of five state championships. Four of those came from the girls programs at the school.

Cedar Rapids Xavier, Gilbert, Pella and Southeast Polk were all tied for second with three state championships each. That includes the two most recent titles for Pella that came from baseball and softball, who won for the first-time ever.

Several Iowa high schools won multiple team state championships

Winning two team state titles each were Pleasant Valley, Oelwein, Mount Vernon, Keokuk, Don Bosco, Johnston, Council Bluffs St. Albert, West Des Moines Valley and Dubuque Hempstead.

The schools that won a single state title each include West Lyon, ADM, Burlington Notre Dame, Iowa City West, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Western Christian, Pleasantville, Madrid, Dowling Catholic, Grundy Center, Pella Christian, Lewis Central, Williamsburg, Iowa City High, Algona, Earlham, Muscatine, Boyden-Hull, Davenport Assumption, Tri-Center, MOC-Floyd Valley, East Buchanan, Ankeny Christian, Ankeny, Saint Ansgar, Clarksville, Camanche, Dubuque Wahlert, Hinton, Urbandale, Lisbon, Denver, Easton Valley, Raccoon River-Northwest, Newton, Dallas Center-Grimes, Van Meter, North Polk, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Waverly-Shell Rock and Lake Mills.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

