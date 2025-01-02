Who are the top returning Iowa high school linebackers in 2025?
While we have plenty of sports to go before we get another special Friday night under the lights, it is never too early to look toward the future.
Check out High School Sports on SI Iowa for other positional breakdowns.
Here is a look at the top linebackers slated to return to the field in 2025 for their respective Iowa high school football teams:
Paulo Asani, Des Moines Hoover, Freshman
Asani was thrown to the wolves as a ninth-grader, but he delivered, making 85 tackles with three for loss for the Huskies.
Hunter Bennett, Davenport West, Junior
Bennett made an impact, recording 86.5 tackles this past year with four for loss and a sack.
Devon Ehlers, Ar-We-Va, Junior
The 8-Man game can be a lot of work for defenders, but Ehlers was prepared, making 86.5 tackles with 12.5 for loss.
Cooper Franklin, Alburnett, Sophomore
An elite wrestler, Franklin had a big fall, making 82.5 tackles with six for loss.
Gabe King, East Sac County, Sophomore
King held court on defense with 93 tackles including nine for loss as just a sophomore.
Kaden Kos, Mid-Prairie, Junior
Koss recorded 108.5 tackles, which ranked tied for sixth in the state. He added 22.5 for loss and two sacks.
Kyle Kuboushek, South Winneshiek, Junior
A key piece of the success for his team, Kuboushek had 84.5 tackles with 71 solo stops, nine for loss and 3.5 sacks last season.
Luke Lansing, Springville, Junior
Lansing was in the backfield as much as offensive players it seemed, making 24 tackles for loss among his 77.5 stops with 10 sacks.
Carson Mueggenberg, Ogden, Junior
Mueggenberg locked in on opposing offenses, making 88.5 tackles with 80 solo stops and three for loss.
Nick Milburn, Newton, Sophomore
Even as just a 10th-grader, Milburn had an exceptional feel for the football, registering 102 tackles with 95 solo stops. He also made 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Byers Nealey, Danville, Junior
Nealey had himself a strong junior season, making 100.5 tackles with five behind the line of scrimmage.
Broox Stockman, Montezuma, Junior
Stockman was all over the field for the Braves with 85 tackles including 9.5 for loss.
Connor Stolpe, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior
A force on defense, Stople locked up offensive players with 84.5 tackles including seven for loss.
Kyler VanMaanen, Pella, Sophomore
The Dutch could count on VanMaanen, as he made 87 tackles with four for loss. Of those 87 stops, 76 were solos.
Nate Warner, Pella, Junior
The leading returning tackler Warner was in on 109.5 stops, with 89 being solo tackles. He also had 10.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Will Welbes, Dubuque Wahlert, Junior
The anchor on the defensive side of the ball, Welbes had a hand in 88 tackles with 11 for loss and five quarterback sacks.
Dawson Whitinger, Ankeny, Sophomore
As just a 10th-grader, Whitinger adjusted to the 5A game, making 88 tackles with 11.5 of them being behind the line of scrimmage.