Who are the top returning Iowa high school quarterbacks in 2025?
While we have plenty of sports to go before we get another special Friday night under the lights, it is never too early to look toward the future.
Check out High School Sports on SI Iowa for other positional breakdowns.
Here is a look at the top quarterbacks slated to return to the field in 2025 for their respective Iowa high school football teams:
Brock Badding, Carroll Kuemper, Junior
Badding racked up 2,150 yards and 19 touchdowns while helping the Knights find plenty of success.
Beckett Bakker, Waukee, Junior
A three-year starter at QB, Bakker had his best season yet, throwing for almost 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions on 163 attempts.
Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville Sophomore
Getting interest from Iowa for his skills on the field, Bingham, a strong DB, threw for 1,749 yards and 23 touchdowns last year.
Beau Burns, BGM, Junior
Burns is a dual-threat like no other, dominating on the field with his arm and his legs. He completed 67 percent of his throws for 2,391 yards with 34 touchdowns. On the ground, he ran 177 times for 1,474 yards with 25 more TDs.
Drake DeGroote, West Des Moines Valley, Junior
The Tigers lose a lot from their runner-up team, but they will have their QB back in DeGroote. Last year, he threw for 1,816 yards and 24 touchdowns, completing just under 67 percent of his passes.
Talan Fuson, Woodward-Granger, Junior
One of the best athletes in the state, Fuson threw for over 1,800 yards and 24 touchdowns, completing 64 percent of his throws.
AJ Harder, Tri-Center, Sophomore
All Harder did was lead the Trojans to a state title, throwing for a state-leading 2,882 yards. He also had 29 touchdowns, completing almost 64 percent of his passes on over 300 attempts.
Kellen Haverback, Mount Vernon, Junior
Mount Vernon will lean on Haverback to try and get them back to state next year. He completed 64 percent of his throws for 2,285 yards with 27 touchdowns this past fall.
Mack Heitland, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore
Just a 10th-grader, Heitland controlled the field with his poise and precision, throwing for 1,883 yards and 28 touchdowns, completing over 74 percent of his passes with just six interceptions.
Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, Junior
An 11th-grader with a gunslinger mentality, Jepsen completed 180 of 283 for 2,373 yards with 24 touchdowns against just five interceptions.
Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, Junior
All Jirovsky did was win a state title in his first season at QB, throwing for 2,181 yards with 25 touchdowns and just one interception, completing almost 74 percent of his attempts.
Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, Sophomore
A dual-threat option, Kriegel ran for 1,991 yards and 40 touchdowns last year, adding over 1,000 yards in the air and 18 more scores.
Garrett Luett, Underwood, Junior
Luett tossed 22 TDs for 2,184 yards on 57 percent of throws, numbers that should climb next fall.
Keagan Lee, Easton Valley, Junior
Lee hit on 65 percent of his throws during the course of the season, recording 29 touchdowns with 2,115 yards in the air.
Tru McBride, Fort Dodge, Sophomore
McBride stepped right in and helped the Dodger offense without all-state RB Dreshaun Ross, throwing for over 1,500 yards and 18 TDs.
Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, Sophomore
Another young gunslinger, McIntire had 25 touchdowns against just four interceptions, throwing for over 1,700 yards.
Joey O’Rourke, Shenandoah, Sophomore
O’Rourke constantly stretched defenses a season ago, throwing for 1,516 yards on just 83 completions with 15 TDs.
Reece Rettig, Iowa City Liberty, Junior
Rettig stepped right in and kept the Lightning humming right along in 5A. The junior threw for 2,719 yards with 32 touchdowns, throwing just three interceptions on 253 attempts.
Kyle Tracy, Iowa City Regina, Junior
Directing the Regals, Tracy threw for 1,901 yards with 17 touchdowns, completing over 61 percent of his passes.
Peyton Welch, South Hardin, Junior
Welch recorded 1,852 yards and 21 touchdowns on 61 percent completions.