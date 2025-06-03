Who’s the Top Returning Iowa 8-Player High School Football Wide Receiver in 2025? Vote Now
We’ve taken a look at the top returning quarterbacks and running backs in Iowa high school football. Up next are the wide receivers set to grace the gridiron in the fall.
Here are 10 of the top returning 8-Player wide receivers in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year along with the classification that team competed in during the 2024 season.
Landon Blum, Woodbine, Sophomore
Blum dominated, using his size and speed to catch 40 passes for 802 yards and score 18 touchdowns.
Collin Bower, CAM, Junior
Bower produced 12 touchdowns on just 28 receptions, racking up 534 yards.
Hudson Clark, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Junior
Nearly unstoppable, Clark had 1,005 yards and 14 touchdowns on 55 receptions, averaging 18 per catch.
Grant Galles, St. Edmond, Junior
Even as defenses focused on taking him away, Galles still caught 31 passes for 481 yards and six touchdowns while also excelling in the return game.
Domonic Garcia, Lone Tree, Junior
Garcia looks to build off his 11th-grade campaign that featured 33 catches for 531 yards and 11 trips to the end zone.
Kevin Hagen, North Iowa, Sophomore
As a 10th-grader, Hagen recorded 572 yards and eight touchdowns on only 25 catches, averaging nearly 23 per catch.
JW Linkenhoker, Fremont-Mills, Junior
The man with a long last name, Linkenhoker posted 25 receptions for 514 yards with 10 touchdowns, averaging almost 21 per catch.
Paul McNeill, East Union, Junior
With his 29.2 yards per reception standing out, McNeill recorded 554 yards and seven touchdowns only just 19 catches.
Callan Messerich, Easton Valley, Junior
The leading receiver last year in 8-Player, Messerich had 1,237 yards on 62 receptions, scoring 19 touchdowns.
Jaxson Schnell, GTRA, Junior
Schnell surpassed the 1,000-yard mark with 1,040 yards on 47 receptions and 18 scores, averaging over 22 per.