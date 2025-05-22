Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 1A High School Football Quarterback in 2025? Vote Now
As we quickly approach the summer months, the countdown to the first official Football Friday Night of Iowa high school football action nears.
Teams will definitely be busy over the next few months, as players within the state compete in baseball, traveling sports and take part in team camps and events leading up to the fall.
With that in mind, here is a look at the 10 best returning quarterbacks set to compete in Class 1A this coming season. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.
Voting ends June 30, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, Sophomore
Bingham is one of the top athletes in the state, as he threw for 1,749 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 102 of 186.
Talan Fuson, Woodward-Granger, Junior
Fuson showcased his arm, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,856 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also ran for 902 yards and 13 more touchdowns.
Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, Junior
The Spartans didn’t miss a beat with Jirovsky under center, winning another state title as he completed 74 percent of his throws for 2,181 yards with 25 touchdowns and just one interception with over 500 yards and 18 rushing scores to his credit.
Jackson Joerger, Denver, Sophomore
Joerger should have an improved completion percentage this year after throwing for 1,646 yards and 14 touchdowns a year ago.
CeJay Jones, Ogden, Junior
Jones set records at his school last year, piling up almost 1,800 yards in the air with 15 touchdowns.
Judah Lock, Grand View Christian, Junior
The Thunder are showing they are more than just a basketball school, as Lock threw for over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns last year.
Garrett Luett, Underwood, Junior
Luett led his class with 176 completions, throwing for 2,184 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Kyle Tracy, Iowa City Regina, Junior
The next standout Regal QB, Tracy is coming off a season in which he threw for over 1,900 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 62 percent of his throws. He added another 751 yards and nine scores with his legs.
Amani Robinson, Columbus Catholic, Junior
A-Rob had almost 1,400 yards passing with 13 touchdowns.
Peyton Welch, South Hardin, Junior
Welch finished the year with 1,852 yards in the air and 21 touchdowns, completing 61 percent of his passes.