Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 1A High School Football Wide Receiver in 2025? Vote Now
We’ve taken a look at the top returning quarterbacks and running backs in Iowa high school football. Up next are the wide receivers set to grace the gridiron in the fall.
Here are 10 of the top returning Class 1A wide receivers in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year along with the classification that team competed in during the 2024 season.
Votings ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Sam Benson, South Hardin, Junior
Benson was one of the top wide receivers in the state last year, catching 54 passes for 1,003 yards and 10 touchdowns. He posted almost 19 yards per catch.
Jaxx DeJean, OABCIG, Sophomore
Yes, he is Cooper DeJean’s younger brother, but definitely not smaller, as DeJean caught 57 passes for 620 yards and 10 scores, and already has numerous Power 5 offers.
Colby Gast, Durant, Junior
Gast had 34 receptions for 522 yards with four touchdowns, including a 72-yarder last year.
Cole Graham, Shenandoah, Junior
Graham is a prime target in a pass-happy offense, as evident by his 731 yards last year and 10 touchdowns on just 41 receptions.
Brayden Hoben, Grand View Christian, Junior
Hoben needed just 43 receptions to go over 800 yards, averaging almost 19 per catch with seven touchdowns.
Brayden Kennedy, Pleasantville, Sophomore
More of a tight end, Kennedy still produced big results, catching 29 passes for 544 yards with eight touchdowns.
Tyler Lass, Ogden, Freshman
Look out for Lass, as he capped off a ninth-grade season that saw him haul in 30 passes for 562 yards with six touchdowns.
Kane Mahler-Moreno, Woodward-Granger, Junior
Mahler-Moreno looks to build off his 34-catch, 749-yard, 11-touchdown season that saw him average 22 per reception.
Kale McQuillen, Wilton, Junior
McQuillen was active in the pass game, catching 62 balls for 627 yards and seven touchdowns.
Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina, Sophomore
Part of a high-flying offensive attack with the Regals, Wallace had 51 receptions for 752 yards and eight trips to the end zone.