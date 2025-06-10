Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 2A High School Football Defensive Player in 2025? Vote Now
We have highlighted some of the top returning offensive players in Iowa high school football with looks at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions.
But that is only one side of the game.
Here is a look at 10 of the top returning Class 2A defensive players, with an emphasis placed on players not previously mentioned in offensive articles. These are based on the 2024-25 school year and classification.
Voting concludes July 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Ayden Antonelli, Anamosa, Junior
Antonelli led 2A with 14.5 sacks a season ago, finishing with 56.5 tackles and 20 for loss.
Sevryn Dodd, Osage, Junior
Dodd finished his 11th-grade season with 48 tackles, as 13 of those were for loss with six sacks.
Joseph Glendening, West Burlington, Junior
Even from the interior of the defensive line, Glendening made an impact, registering 12.5 tackles for loss among his 44.5 stops.
Kinnick Geers, West Marshall, Junior
Geers led 2A with eight interceptions, returning two of those for touchdowns.
Ryan Griffith, North Fayette Valley, Sophomore
As just a 10th-grader, Griffith racked up impressive numbers with 71 tackles, 53 solos, three sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.
Griffin Glynn, Carroll Kuemper, Sophomore
Glynn was all over opposing wide receivers, picking off six passes.
Trevon Keely, Greene County, Sophomore
Coming off strong football and track seasons, Keely looks for more as he picked off five passes a season ago.
Cael Kluever, Northeast, Junior
Kluever ranks among the top returning sack masters, having recorded 7.5 last year to go along with 35 tackles with 14 for loss.
Kaden Kos, Mid-Prairie, Junior
Kos was the 2A leader with 108.5 tackles last season, with 59 of those being solo stops. He also had two sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss.
Ben Meyer, West Lyon, Junior
Meyer caused problems for offenses with his eight sacks a season ago coming off the edge of the defensive line.