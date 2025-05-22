Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 2A High School Football Quarterback in 2025? Vote Now
As we quickly approach the summer months, the countdown to the first official Football Friday Night of Iowa high school football action nears.
Teams will definitely be busy over the next few months, as players within the state compete in baseball, traveling sports and take part in team camps and events leading up to the fall.
With that in mind, here is a look at the 10 best returning quarterbacks set to compete in Class 2A this coming season. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.
Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. Here are the nominees:
Brock Badding, Carroll Kuemper, Junior
Badding completed 55 percent of his passes for 2,150 yards with 19 touchdowns and just nine interceptions among 286 attempts.
Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian, Junior
One of the top athletes in his class, Bosma handled the quarterback position well, throwing for over 1,300 yards with 11 touchdowns.
Jayden Daale, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Sophomore
In his first season under center, Daale threw for over 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns and just three interceptions, completing 65 percent of his throws. He also ran for 657 yards and five more scores.
Landon DeStigter, Western Christian, Junior
DeStigter was extremely efficient last year, throwing for 17 touchdowns with just four interceptions while piling up over 1,600 yards.
Brady Gogel, Monticello, Junior
Gogel had almost 1,300 yards in the air as an 11th-grader, finding the end zone on seven passes while completing 54 percent.
Noah Harris, Clarinda, Junior
Harris had a strong 8-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ration, completing 48 of 88 for 629 yards.
Mack Murdock, Centerville, Freshman
The sky is the limit for Murdock, as he looks to build off a ninth-grader campaign that saw him throw for 1,001 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception on 70 of 128 passes.
Jaxon Paulsrud, Cherokee, Junior
Cherokee used to be a pass-first, pass-second, pass-third offense, but under Paulsrud, they are more option-based, as he had 866 yards rushing and nine scores. He did have over 900 yards and eight TDs in the air.
Charlie Sager, Camanche, Junior
Sager had 1,430 yards passing and 12 touchdowns on 54 percent completions.
Quinn Street, Osage, Junior
Street had over 700 yards and five touchdowns, completing an eye-popping 72 percent of his throws.