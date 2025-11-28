Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - November 28-30, 2025
There are eight games scheduled across Michigan from Friday, November 28, to Sunday, November 30, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard as we move into the final round of action.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Cass Tech takes on No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central in a highly anticipated Division 1 final.
Earlier in the day, No. 9 Dewitt faces off against No. 24 Mt. Pleasant at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - November 28-30
With three games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the final round of the Michigan high school football playoffs gets underway.
MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - Saturday, November 30
There is one game scheduled across Division 1 on Saturday, November 30, highlighted by No. 1 Cass Tech taking on No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 1 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There is one game scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, November 28, highlighted by No. 17 Dexter taking on No. 13 St. Mary's Prep. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 2 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - Sunday, November 30
There is one game scheduled across Division 3 on Sunday, November 30, highlighted by No. 9 DeWitt taking on No. 24 Mt. Pleasant. You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 3 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - Saturday, November 28
There is one game scheduled across Division 4 on Saturday, November 28, highlighted by Divine Child taking on Unity Christian. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 4 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - Sunday, November 30
There is one game scheduled across Division 5 on Saturday, November 30, kicking off with Notre Dame Prep taking on West Catholic. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 5 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There is one game scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, November 28, kicking off with Lumen Christi Catholic taking on Kingsley. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 6 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - Saturday, November 30
There is one game across Division 7 on Saturday, November 30, kicking off with Schoolcraft taking on Menominee. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 7 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are is one game scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, November 28, kicking off with Harbor Beach taking on Hudson. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 8 scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.