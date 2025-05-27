Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 2A High School Football Running Back in 2025? Vote Now
While many teams have abandoned the ground game for a passing attack, there are still those around Iowa high school football who focus on moving the ball behind a strong running back.
Here are 10 of the top returning Class 2A running backs in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.
William Ditsworth, Spirit Lake, Junior
Ditsworth tallied eight rushing touchdowns while averaging just under six yards per carry a season ago.
Hudson Ehrenfelt, Mid-Prairie, Junior
The top returning rusher in 2A, Ehrenfelt ran for 1,365 yards and scored 26 touchdowns, which ranked second among all players in his classification.
Selvin Gonzalez, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Junior
Even though defenses knew to key on Gonzalez, he still produced, rushing for almost 700 yards with four touchdowns.
Noah Harris, Clarinda, Junior
Harris wrapped up his 11th-grade season with 523 yards rushing and four scores, averaging almost seven per attempt.
Evan Hildring, West Lyon, Junior
Hildring surpassed the 1,000-yard mark as an 11th-grader, rushing for 1,023 yards with 15 touchdowns.
Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, Sophomore
Hoffman was the ground threat to a potent passing attack, rushing 228 times for 1,294 yards with 17 touchdowns.
Blake Lovell, Cherokee, Junior
The power to the speed of Jaxon Paulsrud, Lovell rushed 135 times for 852 yards, scoring 11 times.
Ben Mazyck, Roland-Story, Sophomore
The future is bright for Mazyck, who enters the year having ran for 692 yards and seven TDs.
Michelet Sedam, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Sophomore
What a sophomore campaign for Sedam, who ran for 974 yards with 11 touchdowns.
Cason Young, Davis County, Junior
Young needed just 167 carries to record 1,155 yards, averaging almost seven per attempt. He also scored 10 touchdowns.