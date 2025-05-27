High School

Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 2A High School Football Running Back in 2025? Vote Now

Here are 10 of the top returning 2A running backs in Iowa high school football

Dana Becker

West Lyon's Evan Hildring is one of the top returning running backs in Class 2A in Iowa high school football.
West Lyon's Evan Hildring is one of the top returning running backs in Class 2A in Iowa high school football. / JULIA HANSEN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While many teams have abandoned the ground game for a passing attack, there are still those around Iowa high school football who focus on moving the ball behind a strong running back.

Here are 10 of the top returning Class 2A running backs in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.

William Ditsworth, Spirit Lake, Junior

Ditsworth tallied eight rushing touchdowns while averaging just under six yards per carry a season ago.

Hudson Ehrenfelt, Mid-Prairie, Junior

The top returning rusher in 2A, Ehrenfelt ran for 1,365 yards and scored 26 touchdowns, which ranked second among all players in his classification.

Selvin Gonzalez, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Junior

Even though defenses knew to key on Gonzalez, he still produced, rushing for almost 700 yards with four touchdowns.

Noah Harris, Clarinda, Junior

Harris wrapped up his 11th-grade season with 523 yards rushing and four scores, averaging almost seven per attempt.

Evan Hildring, West Lyon, Junior

Hildring surpassed the 1,000-yard mark as an 11th-grader, rushing for 1,023 yards with 15 touchdowns.

Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, Sophomore

Hoffman was the ground threat to a potent passing attack, rushing 228 times for 1,294 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Blake Lovell, Cherokee, Junior

The power to the speed of Jaxon Paulsrud, Lovell rushed 135 times for 852 yards, scoring 11 times.

Ben Mazyck, Roland-Story, Sophomore

The future is bright for Mazyck, who enters the year having ran for 692 yards and seven TDs.

Michelet Sedam, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Sophomore

What a sophomore campaign for Sedam, who ran for 974 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Cason Young, Davis County, Junior

Young needed just 167 carries to record 1,155 yards, averaging almost seven per attempt. He also scored 10 touchdowns.

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa