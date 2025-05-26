Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 3A High School Football Running Back in 2025? Vote Now
While many teams have abandoned the ground game for a passing attack, there are still those around Iowa high school football who focus on moving the ball behind a strong running back.
Here are 10 of the top returning Class 3A running backs in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.
Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees.
Zandrik Allison, Fairfield, Sophomore
Allison will look to push closer to the 1,000-yard mark after rushing 143 times for 765 yards with eight scores a season ago.
Deacon Caspers, Charles City, Junior
Caspers held the lead in 3A in terms of rushing yards for several weeks, finishing sixth with 1,365 to go along with 14 touchdowns.
Jaxon Griffith, Webster City, Junior
Griffith helped keep the tradition of a strong ground attack going for the Lynx, carrying the ball just 98 times but producing 824 yards and four TDs.
Ryan Husen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sophomore
Even as just a 10th-grader, Husen delivered, rushing 124 times for 1,089 yards with 14 touchdowns, good for almost nine per carry.
Dylan Maasdam, MOC-Floyd Valley, Junior
Last fall, Maasdam ran for 673 yards and scored eight touchdowns on 128 carries for the Flying Dutchmen.
Gavin McLaren, Atlantic, Junior
McLaren looks to build off his 795-yard campaign in which he also scored 13 touchdowns and averaged 8.5 per rush.
Cash McIntire, Humboldt, Sophomore
McIntire will be counted on this fall as a returning starter for the Wildcats after running for 566 yards with six TDs last year.
Macoy Roling, West Delaware, Junior
On just 87 carries, Roling had 574 yards with five touchdowns.
Kasen Thomas, Bishop Heelan, Junior
Thomas ended the 2024 season atop the 3A rushing charts with 1,841 yards, scoring 26 touchdowns on 201 carries. That was good for 9.2 per rush.
William Weichert, Algona, Junior
Weichert took over as RB1 last fall for the Bulldogs, rushing for 818 yards with nine trips to the end zone.