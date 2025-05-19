Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 4A High School Football Quarterback in 2025? Vote Now
As we quickly approach the summer months, the countdown to the first official Football Friday Night of action nears.
Teams will definitely be busy over the next few months, as players within the state compete in baseball, traveling sports and take part in team camps and events leading up to the fall.
With that in mind, here is a look at the 10 best returning quarterbacks set to compete in Class 4A this coming season. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.
Voting concludes June 30th at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees.
Conlan Boynton, Clear Creek-Amana, Junior
Boynton handled the position with great success, throwing for 1,228 yards and 12 touchdowns while completing 66 percent of his attempts.
Asher Brueck, Indianola, Junior
Brueck concluded his 11th-grade season with over 1,300 yards and 11 TDs, completing over 61 percent of his throws.
Chase Engel, Dallas Center-Grimes, Sophomore
Look for a more consistent TD-to-INT ratio for Engel after stepping into the starting role last year and finishing with 1,256 yards passing and seven touchdowns.
Jameer Falls, Mason City, Sophomore
Falls will be the one to help bring Mason City back to contention, as he returns off a season in which he threw for almost 1,600 yards with 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions, completing over 60 percent of his passes.
Caden Klein, Newton, Junior
Along with running for 1,126 yards and 14 scores, Klein had 1,445 yards and eight touchdowns in the air.
James Natlevig, Norwalk, Junior
Norwalk has had some elite quarterbacks over the year, and Natlevig would like to add his name to that list. He threw for 1,614 yards with 18 touchdowns last season.
Tru McBride, Fort Dodge, Sophomore
Head coach Nik Moser turned the offense over to McBride and the sophomore delivered. He recorded 1,518 yards in the air with 18 touchdowns, completing 58 percent of his passes.
Cash Parks, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Sophomore
Parks put up over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns with his arm.
Hudson Shull, ADM, Junior
In his first season at quarterback, Shull threw for 1,363 yards with 13 touchdowns. He did damage with his legs, rushing for 1,168 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Jami Sitzmann, Le Mars, Junior
Sitzmann had 19 touchdowns in the air, throwing for 1,331 yards while completing 67 percent of his attempts.