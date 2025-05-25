Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 4A High School Football Running Back in 2025? Vote Now
While many teams have abandoned the ground game for a passing attack, there are still those around Iowa high school football who focus on moving the ball behind a strong running back.
Here are 10 of the top returning Class 4A running backs in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.
Drew Bergfeld, Western Dubuque, Sophomore
Just a 10th-grader, Bergfeld had no trouble shouldering the load, rushing 167 times for 960 yards with five touchdowns.
Emmanuel Diers, Pella, Junior
Along with being a threat in the passing game, Diers was a high-level runner, recording 1,112 yards with 13 touchdowns while averaging over seven yards per carry.
Braydan Doss, Lewis Central, Freshman
The Titans had no issue giving the ball to a newcomer, as Doss ran 87 times for 480 yards and scored twice as a freshman.
Jackson Graeve, Denison-Schleswig, Junior
Part of a two-headed monster, Graeve did his part, rushing 63 times for 444 yards with six touchdowns.
Carter Hoffmann, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Junior
Hoffmann was a focal point for the Saints, as evident by his 197 rushing attempts. He finished with 1,278 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
Cole Kastner, Denison-Schleswig, Junior
Kastner put together a nice sophomore campaign, rushing for 507 yards with four touchdowns.
Evan Kruse, North Scott, Junior
Expect even more from Kruse this year after rushing 112 times for 731 yards with six touchdowns last year.
Trevor Kuennen, Decorah, Junior
Kuennen scored seven times last fall, averaging over five per carry and finishing with 888 yards on the ground total.
Tristan Ludwig, Glenwood, Junior
Ludwig put up 480 yards with four touchdowns last fall on the ground.
AJ Walker, Oskaloosa, Junior
Walker carried the ball exactly 100 times, recording 480 yards with four trips to the end zone.