Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 4A High School Football Wide Receiver in 2025? Vote Now
We’ve taken a look at the top returning quarterbacks and running backs in Iowa high school football. Up next are the wide receivers set to grace the gridiron in the fall.
Here are 10 of the top returning Class 4A wide receivers in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year along with the classification that team competed in during the 2024 season.
Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees.
Tycen Augustine, Le Mars, Junior
Augustine averaged over 23 yards per catch, finishing with 21 receptions for 485 yards and eight touchdowns.
Luke Brewer, Norwalk, Sophomore
One of the top prospects in the state, Brewer has received numerous Power 5 offers after catching 44 passes for 493 yards and two scores last year.
Emmanuel Diers, Pella, Junior
Diers is excellent in both the pass and run game, as evident by his 45 receptions for 502 yards with a couple receiving touchdowns.
Drew Hobart, Mason City, Junior
Hobart shined bright for the Riverhawks, catching 50 passes for 787 yards with six touchdowns.
Finn Martin, Newton, Junior
More of a tight end, Martin still got free for 637 yards and four touchdowns on 35 receptions, good for 18 per catch.
Braxton Parks, Council Bluffs Jefferson, Freshman
Keep an eye on Parks, as he caught 47 passes for 561 yards and a pair of scores as just a ninth-grader last fall.
Eli Robbins, Norwalk, Junior
The speedy Robbins posted 39 receptions for 589 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, averaging over 15 per.
Leonardo Tatum, Lewis Central, Junior
Look for Tatum to have another big year after averaging over 27 yards per catch, as he caught 27 passes for 741 with 11 trips to the end zone.
Riley Vanderlinden, Bondurant-Farrar, Freshman
Not many times do you see a ninth-grader contribute at the 4A level, but Vanderlinden is special. He caught 39 passes for 617 yards and five TDs, and show only continue to grow.
David William, Storm Lake, Sophomore
There will be some new pieces for the Tornadoes, but they will have William back after a 43-catch, 679-yard, six-TD season.