Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 5A High School Football Running Back in 2025? Vote Now
While many high school football teams have abandoned the ground game for a passing attack, there are still those around Iowa high school football who focus on moving the ball behind a strong running back.
Here are 10 of the top returning Class 5A running backs in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.
Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
BJay Bush, Jr., Cedar Rapids Prairie, Junior
Bush posted six yards per carry as a junior, finishing with 665 total and a pair of touchdowns.
Tyler Eglund, Marshalltown, Sophomore
The Bobcats have some nice young pieces, with Eglund at the top of the list. He rushed 73 times for 427 yards with three TDs last year.
Emri Jones, Johnston, Sophomore
As just a 10th-grader, Joens handled his business, rushing 106 times for 522 yards with seven touchdowns.
Dawson Kahl, Iowa City High, Sophomore
Even with a strong passing attack, the Little Hawks relied on Kahl, who ran for 941 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.
Daniel Laramie, Ankeny, Junior
Laramie finished eighth in 5A last year with 1,208 yards, averaging 6.5 per carry. He found his way to the end zone 11 times.
Jaden Montgomery, Dubuque Hempstead, Junior
Montgomery ran 111 times for 690 yards, averaging 6.2 with nine touchdowns on the ground.
Seth Reiland, Muscatine, Junior
Reiland will be looking to crack the 1,000-yard mark after coming up just short last season. He rushed for 989 yards with two touchdowns, posting 6.6 per carry.
Aaron Rogers, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Junior
Rogers is coming off a season that included nine touchdowns and 569 yards on 102 carries.
Drew Thompson, Southeast Polk, Junior
With graduation taking several key pieces, the offense will likely rely heavily on Thompson, who had 597 yards and nine TDs last fall.
Carson Williams, Davenport Central, Junior
Williams put up an eye-popping 8.6 yards per carry last year, finishing with 711 total yards ands even trips to the end zone.