Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 5A High School Football Wide Receiver in 2025? Vote Now
We’ve taken a look at the top returning quarterbacks and running backs in Iowa high school football. Up next are the wide receivers set to grace the gridiron in the fall.
Here are 10 of the top returning Class 5A wide receivers in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year along with the classification that team competed in during the 2024 season.
Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees.
Andrew Brandhorst, Ankeny, Junior
Brandhorst racked up 579 yards on 38 receptions, averaging over 15 per catch with three touchdowns.
Jayden Brown, Valley, Junior
Now that Zay Robinson is off to Iowa State University, Brown will become the No. 1 target for Drake DeGroote after catching 42 passes for 626 yards and six scores last year.
David Fason, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Junior
A touchdown machine, Fason caught 13 scores on just 35 receptions spanning 519 yards.
Jordon Green, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore
Green made a splash as a 10th-grader, recording 45 receptions for 670 yards with nine touchdowns.
Julian Manson, Iowa City West, Junior
Manson, one of the top recruits in the state, caught 52 passes for 867 yards with 13 touchdowns, averaging almost 17 per catch.
Hayden Morrison, Bettendorf, Junior
Morrison shined bright for the Bulldogs, recording 43 receptions for 773 yards and seven TDs with an average of 18 yards per catch.
Chayse Newton, Iowa City High, Sophomore
With former Little Hawk Tim Dwight joining the staff, Newton should build off his sophomore season that included 36 receptions for 426 yards with three touchdowns.
LJ Nyenow, Jr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Junior
The speedy Nyenow broke out as a junior, racking up 724 yards on just 37 receptions with seven touchdowns. He posted 19.6 yards per catch.
Will Remmert, Cedar Falls, Junior
A key target for the Tigers, Remmert racked up 566 yards and five touchdowns, averaging almost 19 per reception.
Jeffrey Roberts, Ames, Junior
Roberts, who has committed to Iowa State University, averaged 26 yards per catch last fall, hauling in 38 passes for 989 yards with 12 touchdowns.