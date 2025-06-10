Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 8-Player High School Football Defensive Player in 2025? Vote Now
We have highlighted some of the top returning offensive players inIowa high school football with looks at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions.
But that is only one side of the game.
Here is a look at 10 of the top returning Class 8-Player defensive players, with an emphasis placed on players not previously mentioned in offensive articles. These are based on the 2024-25 school year and classification.
Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Kaiser Bovy, Don Bosco, Junior
Bovy ranked second in 8-Player last season with 13.5 tackles, recording 29.5 stops for loss to lead the class while making 44 total tackles.
Collin Bower, CAM, Junior
Bower finished with 67.5 tackles last year including 58 solos, of which 21 came for a loss.
Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, Sophomore
Burkhart should continue to make plays, as he had 38 tackles with 13 of those coming behind the line of scrimmage including 8.5 sacks.
Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, Sophomore
Dop finished his 10th-grader campaign as a player to watch, making 51 tackles with 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.
Trey Edeker, WACO, Junior
Using his quickness off the edge, Edeker finished with nine sacks and 11 tackles for loss, making 42 total stops.
Devon Ehlers, Ar-We-Va, Junior
The Ar-We-Va program has made a strong climb in 8-Player and Ehlers is part of the reason that has happened, making 86.5 tackles with 12.5 for loss last year.
Michael Joyce, Bishop Garrigan, Sophomore
Joyce has exceptional size mixed with speed and athleticism, as evident by his five interceptions a year ago.
Luke Lansing, Springville, Junior
Opponents knew Lansing was going to cause problems, as he finished with 24 tackles for loss last year, making 77.5 stops in all with 10 sacks.
Landon Lindgren, Lamoni, Junior
Lindgren picked off seven passes as an 11th-grader, taking one all the way back for a touchdown.
Kinnick Weis, Central City, Junior
Weis put pressure on quarterbacks, racking up nine sacks to go along with 48 tackles and 14.5 for loss.