High School

Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 8-Player High School Football Defensive Player in 2025? Vote Now

Here are 10 of the top returning 8-Player defensive players in Iowa high school football

Dana Becker

Some of the top defensive players in 8-Player in Iowa high school football.
Some of the top defensive players in 8-Player in Iowa high school football. /

We have highlighted some of the top returning offensive players inIowa high school football with looks at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions.

But that is only one side of the game.

Here is a look at 10 of the top returning Class 8-Player defensive players, with an emphasis placed on players not previously mentioned in offensive articles. These are based on the 2024-25 school year and classification.

Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:

Kaiser Bovy, Don Bosco, Junior

Bovy ranked second in 8-Player last season with 13.5 tackles, recording 29.5 stops for loss to lead the class while making 44 total tackles.

Collin Bower, CAM, Junior

Bower finished with 67.5 tackles last year including 58 solos, of which 21 came for a loss.

Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, Sophomore

Burkhart should continue to make plays, as he had 38 tackles with 13 of those coming behind the line of scrimmage including 8.5 sacks.

Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, Sophomore

Dop finished his 10th-grader campaign as a player to watch, making 51 tackles with 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

Trey Edeker, WACO, Junior

Using his quickness off the edge, Edeker finished with nine sacks and 11 tackles for loss, making 42 total stops.

Devon Ehlers, Ar-We-Va, Junior

The Ar-We-Va program has made a strong climb in 8-Player and Ehlers is part of the reason that has happened, making 86.5 tackles with 12.5 for loss last year.

Michael Joyce, Bishop Garrigan, Sophomore

Joyce has exceptional size mixed with speed and athleticism, as evident by his five interceptions a year ago.

Luke Lansing, Springville, Junior

Opponents knew Lansing was going to cause problems, as he finished with 24 tackles for loss last year, making 77.5 stops in all with 10 sacks.

Landon Lindgren, Lamoni, Junior

Lindgren picked off seven passes as an 11th-grader, taking one all the way back for a touchdown.

Kinnick Weis, Central City, Junior

Weis put pressure on quarterbacks, racking up nine sacks to go along with 48 tackles and 14.5 for loss.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa