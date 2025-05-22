Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class A High School Football Quarterback in 2025? Vote Now
As we quickly approach the summer months, the countdown to the first official Football Friday Night of Iowa high school football action nears.
Teams will definitely be busy over the next few months, as players within the state compete in baseball, traveling sports and take part in team camps and events leading up to the fall.
With that in mind, here is a look at the 10 best returning quarterbacks set to compete in Class A this coming season. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.
Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Cal Bonifas, Bellevue, Junior
Moved to the quarterback position, Bonifas shined, throwing for 1,928 yards with 17 touchdowns while completing 66 percent of his passes.
Dakota Clark, Lisbon, Junior
Clark had 10 touchdowns and just under 1,000 yards, showing extreme accuracy by completing 65 percent of his passes. He also ran for 757 yards with 17 trips to the end zone.
AJ Harder, Tri-Center, Sophomore
Harder led his team to a state title and his class with 2,882 yards passing, adding in 29 touchdowns on 193 of 303 overall, good for 64 percent completion percentage.
Eli Harpenau, MMCRU, Sophomore
Harpenau grew into his role as QB1, throwing for 1,268 yards and 11 TDs on 71 percent completions.
Landon Howe, Kingsley-Pierson, Junior
Howe finished his 11th-grade season with over 1,300 yards passing and 11 touchdowns.
Ashton Peszulik, Logan-Magnolia, Sophomore
Another youngster, Peszulik racked up over 1,600 yards and 20 TDs in the air, completing 55 percent of his throws.
Jackson Ruggles, Mount Ayr, Junior
The offense didn’t force Ruggles to put it up much, but he still produced, completing 55 of 80 for 975 yards with 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Will Sommerfelt, North Linn, Sophomore
Even as a 10th-grader, Sommerfelt looked good, completing 58 percent of his passes for 972 yards with 11 touchdowns, adding 552 and six more scores with his legs.
Jackson Verschoor, Woodbury Central, Sophomore
Verschoor looks to build off a year in which he threw for 1,821 yards and had 17 touchdowns.
Brady Wall, Maquoketa Valley, Junior
Wall, who completed 62 percent of his attempts, had 1,893 yards and 17 touchdowns on the year.