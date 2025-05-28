High School

Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class A High School Football Running Back in 2025? Vote Now

Gustavo Gomez of West Hancock is one of the top returning running backs in Class A in Iowa high school football. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While many teams have abandoned the ground game for a passing attack, there are still those around Iowa high school football who focus on moving the ball behind a strong running back.

Joe Crawford, ACGC, Junior

Crawford averaged over 11 yards per rush a season ago, scoring nine touchdowns with 991 total yards.

Nolan Glick, Pekin, Junior

On 94 carries as a junior, Glick scored 17 touchdowns, averaging 7.5 per rush.

Gustavo Gomez, West Hancock, Junior

Gomez needed just 81 totes last year to record 805 yards, scoring nine touchdowns while averaging just under 10 yards per carry.

Jaxon Gordon, Riverside, Junior

Gordon produced an incredible season, rushing 285 times for 1,932 yards with 31 touchdowns, averaging almost seven per carry.

Wyatt Gould, BCLUW, Junior

Gould ran for 937 yards on the ground last year, scoring nine touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry.

Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley, Sophomore

Heidt finished with 1,580 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns last season, averaging almost nine per carry.

Kyle Kuboushek, South Winneshiek, Junior

Kuboushek rushed 176 times for 963 yards, scoring 13 times. 

Korben Michels, Saint Ansgar, Junior

A speedy back, Michels posted 11.1 yards per rush as a junior, finishing with 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Brayson Mulder, MMCRU, Junior

Mulder flirted with hitting the 1,000-yard milestone, recording 969 yards and 14 scores.

Dylan Thompson, Mount Ayr, Sophomore

Thompson will look to secure a 1,000-yard season after finishing last year with 993 and eight touchdowns.

