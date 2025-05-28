Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class A High School Football Running Back in 2025? Vote Now
While many teams have abandoned the ground game for a passing attack, there are still those around Iowa high school football who focus on moving the ball behind a strong running back.
Here are 10 of the top returning Class A running backs in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.
Joe Crawford, ACGC, Junior
Crawford averaged over 11 yards per rush a season ago, scoring nine touchdowns with 991 total yards.
Nolan Glick, Pekin, Junior
On 94 carries as a junior, Glick scored 17 touchdowns, averaging 7.5 per rush.
Gustavo Gomez, West Hancock, Junior
Gomez needed just 81 totes last year to record 805 yards, scoring nine touchdowns while averaging just under 10 yards per carry.
Jaxon Gordon, Riverside, Junior
Gordon produced an incredible season, rushing 285 times for 1,932 yards with 31 touchdowns, averaging almost seven per carry.
Wyatt Gould, BCLUW, Junior
Gould ran for 937 yards on the ground last year, scoring nine touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry.
Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley, Sophomore
Heidt finished with 1,580 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns last season, averaging almost nine per carry.
Kyle Kuboushek, South Winneshiek, Junior
Kuboushek rushed 176 times for 963 yards, scoring 13 times.
Korben Michels, Saint Ansgar, Junior
A speedy back, Michels posted 11.1 yards per rush as a junior, finishing with 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Brayson Mulder, MMCRU, Junior
Mulder flirted with hitting the 1,000-yard milestone, recording 969 yards and 14 scores.
Dylan Thompson, Mount Ayr, Sophomore
Thompson will look to secure a 1,000-yard season after finishing last year with 993 and eight touchdowns.