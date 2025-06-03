Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class A High School Football Wide Receiver in 2025? Vote Now
We’ve taken a look at the top returning quarterbacks and running backs in Iowa high school football. Up next are the wide receivers set to grace the gridiron in the fall.
Here are 10 of the top returning Class A wide receivers in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year along with the classification that team competed in during the 2024 season.
Jack Bowlin, Lynnville-Sully, Junior
Bowlin is just getting started after recording 32 receptions for 584 yards and six touchdowns a season ago.
Emerson Bridgewater, Madrid, Sophomore
A force at tight end, Bridgewater averaged 24.6 yards per catch, finishing with 20 receptions for 493 yards and four touchdowns.
Braden Dougherty, Belmond-Klemme, Junior
Despite defenses focusing on him, Dougherty still produced, recording 51 receptions and 582 yards with five touchdowns.
Eli Dougherty, Maquoketa Valley, Sophomore
Dougherty put together a 10th-grade campaign that saw him catch 23 passes for over 500 yards with eight touchdowns, posting an average of 23.4 per reception.
Keenan Kilburg, Bellevue, Junior
What will Kilburg do for an encore after catching 100 passes for 1,159 yards and 10 touchdowns last year?
Dawson Kreykes, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Junior
Kreykes will look to top his fine junior season that included 34 catches for 672 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging nearly 20 per reception.
Jayden Lloyd, Woodbury Central, Sophomore
Lloyd broke out to the tune of 510 yards and an average of 18 per last year with three touchdowns.
Zach Nelson, Tri-Center, Junior
Nelson was part of an incredible duo, catching 73 passes for 1,118 yards with 13 touchdowns.
Travis White, Martensdale-St. Marys, Junior
White racked up 770 yards and five touchdowns on just 40 receptions, averaging over 19 per catch.
Cael Witt, Tri-Center, Junior
The other half of a talented duo with Zach Nelson, Witt had 74 receptions spanning 1,130 yards with 11 trips to paydirt.