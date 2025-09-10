High School

Wild Night of Iowa High School Volleyball Action

Incredible comebacks, upsets highlight action at the nets

Dana Becker

Abbey Hayes of North Scott goes up for a kill attempt during the 4A state volleyball championship game with Indianola in Coralville, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
Abbey Hayes of North Scott goes up for a kill attempt during the 4A state volleyball championship game with Indianola in Coralville, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

We are still weeks away from the start of postseason play in Iowa high school volleyball, but if Tuesday night was any indication, it could be a wild run to Coralville and the Xtream Arena.

Regional action begins on October 22 with the state tournament set for November 3-6. 

Six Top 10 Class 5A teams were in action against one another Tuesday, as third-ranked North Scott rallied for a five-set win over defending state champion and No. 5 Pleasant Valley.

After falling behind 2-0 to the Spartans, the Lancers reeled off three straight sets to take the match inside their home gym, known as The Pit.

While Pleasant Valley has owned the series since 2009, winning 15 of 19, it is North Scott who has now claimed three straight - including back-to-back five-set victories.

No. 4 Waukee Edges Third-Ranked Ankeny

Two CIML powers collided in Ankeny, as No. 4 Waukee scored a five-set victory over the third-ranked Hawks. Waukee won the first and third sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-18, as Ankeny claimed the second and fourth (25-19, 25-18).

In the decisive fifth, it was all Waukee, as they rolled, 15-7. The Warriors have now scored wins over No. 2 (4A) Pella, 10th-ranked (5A) West Des Moines Valley and No. 8 (5A) Dowling Catholic since a loss to top-ranked (5A) Waukee Northwest. They also won a four-set win over ranked Johnston.

The series has been dominated by Ankeny, as they own a 36-5 advantage in matches place since 2007, including 15 in a row from 2018-2024.

Dowling Catholic Bests Rival West Des Moines Valley

Coming into the matchup, No. Dowling Catholic and 10th-ranked West Des Moines Valley have tested themselves against the best in the state. They have both played No. 1 Waukee Northwest and No. 2 (4A) Pella, along with two meetings against one another win the last three days.

On this night, it was the Maroons getting the best of the Tigers for the 24th time since 2009 in four sets. 

Dowling Catholic has won four of five, as they have split the two encounters this year.

Another Defending Champion Falls

Sioux City Bishop Heelan lost a three-set match to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, as the Warriors won 25-19, 25-16 and 25-17. Both are ranked in the Top 10 in 4A.

Iowa City Liberty, ranked seventh in 5A, swept No. 12 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, while unranked Solon knocked off No. 8 (3A) Mount Vernon.

