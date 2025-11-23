Will Slagle, Top Iowa High School Football Prospect, Commits
One of the top Iowa high school football players has made his college decision.
Will Slagle, a junior at Grinnell High School, committed to Iowa State University and Matt Campbell on Saturday. Slagle is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound interior lineman who picked the Cyclones over 12 other offers including Iowa, Duke, Auburn, Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Stanford and Wisconsin.
“I committed to Iowa State because, first of all, it’s where I’ve always dreamed of playing,” Slagle told High School on SI. “But second of all, it’s the most stable place.
“Coach (Ryan) Clanton and Coach Campbell are awesome guys and legendary coaches. They’re not leaving and their stability is what makes me want to be apart of their program.”
Slagle suffered a foot injury before the regular season kicked off this past year. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027 in Iowa, the 10th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 198 player in the country overall.
Will Slagle One Of Top Players In Class Of 2027 In Iowa High School Football
In the 247Sports Composite rankings, Slagle is No. 2 in Iowa, No. 16 among interior offensive linemen and No. 319 in the country.
As a sophomore, Slagle helped Grinnell run for 1,359 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing for 1,070 yards and 15 more scores. He also had 10.5 tackles on defense with one for loss.
Commitment Part Of Big Day For Iowa State, Matt Campbell
It was a big day for the Cyclones on Saturday, as they earned a 38-14 victory over Kansas on Senior Day from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa to improve to 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big 12 Confernece.
The Cyclones conclude the 2025 regular season next Saturday at Oklahoma State before preparing for a bowl game.