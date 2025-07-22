High School

Williamsburg moves closer to three-peat in Iowa

Raiders advance to 3A semifinals with 7-2 victory

Dana Becker

Williamsburg's Taylor Pitlick (8) slides safely on the third base as Davenport Assumption's Alexis Pilgram (36) attempts to tag during the fourth inning in the 3A Iowa high school state softball tournament championship at Rogers Sports complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Williamsburg's Taylor Pitlick (8) slides safely on the third base as Davenport Assumption's Alexis Pilgram (36) attempts to tag during the fourth inning in the 3A Iowa high school state softball tournament championship at Rogers Sports complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two-time defending Class 3A state champion Williamsburg secured a spot in the Iowa high school softball semifinals on Tuesday, topping Washington, 7-2.

Joining the Raiders in the final four will be Albia, as they scored a thrilling 2-1 victory over Estherville-Lincoln Central with a pair of runs in the seventh.

Monday night, both Dubuque Wahlert and PCM claimed one-run victories in the quarterfinals to advance. 

Williamsburg took the lead with a run in the fourth before plating four in the sixth to gain control. Alley Grosh was 4-for-4 with a home run, driving in two, while Carly Rich and Ava Hocker both had a pair of RBI.

Jersey Metz struck out seven inside the circle.

For Washington, Colbie Greiner hit a home run and plated two runs while Ella Greiner had two hits and a run scored. 

Albia, a community devastated by a tragic fire earlier this month, saw Zoey Zanoni plate freshman Brooke Rubel for the game-winning run with a double in the seventh. Rubel had come on as a pinch-hitter in the previous at-bat and drove in Mady Montgomery.

Grace Pence struck out 12 and only allowed a solo home run to Hillary Ruschy of Estherville-Lincoln Central in the fourth. Her counterpart, Rylee Yager, had eight strikeouts.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa