Williamsburg moves closer to three-peat in Iowa
Two-time defending Class 3A state champion Williamsburg secured a spot in the Iowa high school softball semifinals on Tuesday, topping Washington, 7-2.
Joining the Raiders in the final four will be Albia, as they scored a thrilling 2-1 victory over Estherville-Lincoln Central with a pair of runs in the seventh.
Monday night, both Dubuque Wahlert and PCM claimed one-run victories in the quarterfinals to advance.
Williamsburg took the lead with a run in the fourth before plating four in the sixth to gain control. Alley Grosh was 4-for-4 with a home run, driving in two, while Carly Rich and Ava Hocker both had a pair of RBI.
Jersey Metz struck out seven inside the circle.
For Washington, Colbie Greiner hit a home run and plated two runs while Ella Greiner had two hits and a run scored.
Albia, a community devastated by a tragic fire earlier this month, saw Zoey Zanoni plate freshman Brooke Rubel for the game-winning run with a double in the seventh. Rubel had come on as a pinch-hitter in the previous at-bat and drove in Mady Montgomery.
Grace Pence struck out 12 and only allowed a solo home run to Hillary Ruschy of Estherville-Lincoln Central in the fourth. Her counterpart, Rylee Yager, had eight strikeouts.