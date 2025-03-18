Jackson Cantwell says Mario Cristobal is 'the biggest selling point' for Miami Hurricanes following visit
Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2026.
On Monday, the 6-foot-8, 300-pound lineman took an unofficial visit to Miami and came away impressed, particularly the culture around Miami's offensive line room.
"Their emphasis on offensive line and development stand out a lot," Cantwell said. "Their campus and general student life is great as well."
Down to a final six of Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State and Oregon, the superstar tackle said all six programs are recruiting him "very similarly."
But Miami coach Mario Cristobal is a relentless recruiter and has an appreciation for offensive line play that few head coaches nationally can match.
That's a standout win for Miami in Cantwell's book.
"It’s the biggest selling point, honestly," he said. "What (Cristobal) does for the O-line room can’t be understated."
Cantwell, the 2024 Nike Outdoor Nationals champion in the shot put, has a chance to be both a future NFL'er and Olympian.
Someone is going to get a player who could dramatically alter the fortunes of both the football and track and field programs.
What exactly will that program be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say in its scouting report:
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect."
Download the SBLive AppTo get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:|