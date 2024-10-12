Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/11/2024)
The 2024 Kansas high school football season carries on this week with several big matchups across the state on Friday night, including Gardner-Edgerton hosting Mill Valley.
One of the more sizable games to keep an eye on is Aquinas against Rockhurst. Rockhurst is looking to come back from their first lost of the season after getting knocked out by Blue Springs 30-13 last week. Aquinas continues their dominant season after they snuck by Bishop Miege 28-24 last Friday.
You can follow all of the KSHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Kansas High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Kansas high school football action Friday night.
