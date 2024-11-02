Kansas star WR sets state record for most career receiving touchdowns
Carter Pabst has placed his name in the history books for Kansas high school football. The Goddard Eisenhower senior broke the state record for most career touchdown receptions during a recent playoff win.
Pabst, who has committed to the University of North Dakota, had himself a game in the 55-10 win over Emporia in first round Class 5A action. He recorded five total touchdowns, with three of them being receptions to tie, surpass and put some distance between himself and Bishop Miege graduate Jafar Armstrong, according to The Wichita Eagle.
Armstrong, who helped Bishop Miege win a 4A state title, scored 45 touchdowns through the air between 2014-16. He played three seasons at Notre Dame before transferring to Illinois in 2021, finishing out his collegiate career at Western Illinois.
Through nine games, Pabst has recorded 53 receptions for 1,256 yards with 22 touchdowns. He broke his own school single-season records for yards and TDs this year, which were set during his junior campaign.
“It definitely means a lot to me,” Pabst said. “There’s not a lot of people who get the chance to do something like that. I’m proud I was able to do it and proud I have the teammates who have helped me get there. Hopefully I can keep adding onto it.”
His season-high for receiving yards is 251 vs. Wichita Northwest, while he also had a five-touchdown receiving game vs. Arkansas City earlier this year. Eisenhower led 42-0 at the half, with Pabst not playing after the intermission.
As a junior, Pabst caught 51 passes for 887 yards with 19 touchdowns.
Eisenhower will face either Maize South or Salina Central in the second round of the playoffs.