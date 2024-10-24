Former Kansas prep star on cusp of making history for Jayhawks
Devin Neal had options following a standout at Lawrence High School in Kansas. Those included schools such as Nebraska and Oklahoma State.
But instead of taking his talents out of state, Neal opted to become a Jayhawk. And now, he is closing in on history.
The talented senior is within 73 yards of becoming Kansas University’s all-time career rushing leader. Soon, he will surpass the mark of 3,841 set by June Henley from 1993-96.
It has been nothing short of a standout career for Neal, who is also just one offensive touchdown from sitting first on that list as well. He is currently tied with Henley with 43 scores, including 40 rushing TDs, which is just one behind the record.
Last year, Neal became just the third Jayhawk to record back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, joining James Sims and Pooka Williams Jr. He is one of 20 semifinalists for the prestigious Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, which goes to a student-athlete that displays leadership both on and off the playing field.
At Lawrence, Neal was the No. 1 recruit in Kansas and helped his team to a 9-1 overall record. He rushed for more than 1,300 yards and scored 20 touchdowns his senior season as a Lion, earning numerous all-state honors.
He jumped right into the lead back role with the Jayhawks, rushing for 707 yards and scoring eight touchdowns as a true freshman. He made his first career start vs. Duke, running for 107 yards while adding two more 100-yard games vs. Oklahoma (100) and Texas (143).
As a sophomore, Neal surpassed 1,000 yards with 1,090 while scoring nine TDs and adding another 183 yards in the air. He had 108 yards on just four carries in the season opener vs. Tennessee Tech and had 224 yards on the ground and 110 in the air vs. Oklahoma State, becoming the first Jayhawk to ever achieve that feat.
Last year, he rushed for 1,280 yards and found the end zone a total of 17 times, including on his first carry of the season vs. Missouri State. Neal had 120 yards vs. Illinois, 154 vs. UCF, 112 vs. Oklahoma, 137 vs. Texas Tech, 138 vs. Kansas State and 108 in a bowl win vs. Cincinnati.
A team captain this season, he earned Preseason All-America status from Phil Steele and Athlon while being named to both the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award watch lists. Right out of the gates, Neal rushed for 110 yards vs. Houston, adding four straight 100-yard performances vs. West Virginia, UNLV, Illinois and Lindenwood.
Neal has one more record within his sights, as he is tied with Tony Sands for 100-yard games with 17. Sands set that mark between 1988-91.
He will get the opportunity to break the record this Saturday at Kansas State live on ESPN2. Kansas concludes the season vs. Iowa State, at BYU, home to place Colorado and at Baylor.