Kansas high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

Brady Twombly

The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into Week 4 on Friday, September 26, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Atchison 2, Schlagle 0

Andale 54, Collegiate 7

Aquinas 41, Blue Valley Southwest 14

Atchison County 43, Oskaloosa 14

Attica/Argonia Co-op 30, Norwich 6

Axtell 54, Blue Valley 8

Baldwin 35, Wellsville 14

Basehor-Linwood 42, DeSoto 38

Bluestem 40, Central Heights 6

Blue Valley West 31, Blue Valley North 7

Buhler 42, Circle 20

Burlingame 48, Centre 0

Central 27, Valley Center 16

Central 49, Eisenhower 20

Central Christian 50, Fairfield 0

Central Plains 54, Solomon 6

Centralia 30, Doniphan West 0

Chanute 14, Nemaha Central 28

Cheney 41, Clearwater 6

Chetopa 33, Southern Coffey County 20

Cheylin 64, Northern Valley 15

Christ Prep Academy 41, Caney Valley 8

Clay Center 44, Chapman 8

Clifton-Clyde 46, Lakeside 0

Concordia 7, Marysville 0

Council Grove 28, Riley County 26

Cunningham 40, Minneola 42

Decatur Community 38, St. Francis 28

Derby 21, Maize 42

Dighton 12, Wallace County 24

Dodge City 22, Liberal 31

Douglass 20, Haven 31

Ell-Saline 46, Canton-Galva 0

Ellis 44, LaCrosse 32

Ellsworth 50, Lyons 3

Emporia 12, Topeka 13

Eudora 35, Ottawa 21

Eureka 34, Humboldt 6

Flinthills 58, Northern Heights 14

Frontenac 35, Girard 7

Galena 24, Fredonia 12

Garden Plain 46, Belle Plaine 7

Gardner-Edgerton 42, Olathe North 7

Goddard 36, Newton 17

Great Bend 75, North 8

Greeley County 34, Satanta 20

Halstead 13, Hillsboro 22

Hanover 50, Frankfort 0

Harmon 2, Highland Park 0

Haven 31, Douglass 20

Hayden 42, Wamego 6

Hays 48, Garden City 20

Hesston 55, Nickerson 12

Heights 14, Southeast 35

Hill City 58, Rawlins County 20

Hillsboro 22, Halstead 13

Hodgeman County 52, St. John 6

Hoisington 72, Southwestern Heights 0

Holcomb 34, Goodland 14

Holton 40, Perry-Lecompton 10

Hoxie 60, Stockton 14

Hugoton 63, Colby 18

Hutchinson 35, South 13

Independence 38, Field Kindley 0

Inman 54, Remington 0

Iola 32, Anderson County 27

Jackson Heights 55, McLouth 8

Jefferson County North 50, Pleasant Ridge 12

Jefferson West 12, Hiawatha 7

Junction City 28, Manhattan 14

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 43, Northwest 42

Kinsley 70, Elkhart 20

Leavenworth 43, Shawnee Heights 29

Lebo 46, Hartford 0

Liberal 31, Dodge City 22

Lincoln 56, Washington County 6

Linn 36, Thunder Ridge 30

Little River 52, Goessel 6

Logan 50, Wheatland-Grinnell 0

Lyndon 68, Chase County 18

Madison/Hamilton 46, Yates Center 0

Maize 42, Derby 21

Maize South 34, Haysville Campus 26

Marais des Cygnes Valley 54, Altoona-Midway 6

Marion 42, Sedgwick 8

McPherson 46, Winfield 27

Meade 48, Sublette 40

Medicine Lodge 28, Conway Springs 13

Mill Valley 42, Lawrence 21

Minneola 42, Cunningham 40

Mission Valley 21, Cair Paravel 7

Mulvane 26, Augusta 23

Nemaha Central 28, Chanute 14

Neodesha 20, Columbus 7

Northeast 26, Central 20

Northwest 31, Shawnee Mission Northwest 28

Oakley 21, Syracuse 12

Olathe East 27, Lawrence Free State 35

Olathe West 42, North 24

Olpe 35, Wabaunsee 7

Onaga 32, Valley Falls 6

Osage City 74, West Franklin 0

Oswego 49, West Elk 0

Parsons 34, Baxter Springs 14

Peabody-Burns 58, Pawnee Heights 26

Phillipsburg 40, Beloit 28

Pike Valley 28, Waverly 20

Pittsburg 22, Fort Scott 15

Prairie View 48, Burlington 13

Pratt 35, Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 0

Quinter 34, Ness City 18

Reno County HomeSchool 93, Marmaton Valley 38

Republic County 50, Bennington 0

Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 47, Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 0

Riverton 37, Cherryvale 27

Rock Creek 28, Abilene 14

Rockhurst 35, Bishop Miege 0

Rose Hill 78, El Dorado 0

Rossville 69, Maranatha Christian Academy 0

Russell 52, Larned 0

Sabetha 16, Royal Valley 0

Sacred Heart 26, Valley Heights 16

Santa Fe Trail 61, Osawatomie 7

Scott 44, Ulysses 7

Seaman 56, Turner 6

Shawnee Heights 29, Leavenworth 43

Silver Lake 21, St. Marys 6

Skyline 46, Udall 0

Smith Center 34, Plainville 16

South 30, West 17

South Barber 50, Moscow 0

South Central 58, Kiowa County 6

Southeast 35, Heights 14

Southeast 40, Uniontown 18

Southeast of Saline 58, Kingman 6

Spearville 66, South Gray 40

Spring Hill 49, Piper 21

St. James Academy 32, Blue Valley 29

St. John's/Tipton Catholic 58, Osborne 24

Stafford 56, Macksville 6

Sterling 43, Ellinwood 8

Sumner Academy 56, Wyandotte 14

Sylvan-Lucas 58, Rock Hills 6

Tonganoxie 14, Paola 0

Topeka 13, Emporia 12

Trego 56, Wichita County 46

Trinity Academy 36, Smoky Valley 16

Troy 38, Horton 14

Victoria 54, Pretty Prairie 0

Wallace County 24, Dighton 12

Wellington 25, Labette County 14

