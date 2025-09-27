Kansas high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into Week 4 on Friday, September 26, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Atchison 2, Schlagle 0
Andale 54, Collegiate 7
Aquinas 41, Blue Valley Southwest 14
Atchison County 43, Oskaloosa 14
Attica/Argonia Co-op 30, Norwich 6
Axtell 54, Blue Valley 8
Baldwin 35, Wellsville 14
Basehor-Linwood 42, DeSoto 38
Bluestem 40, Central Heights 6
Blue Valley West 31, Blue Valley North 7
Buhler 42, Circle 20
Burlingame 48, Centre 0
Central 27, Valley Center 16
Central 49, Eisenhower 20
Central Christian 50, Fairfield 0
Central Plains 54, Solomon 6
Centralia 30, Doniphan West 0
Chanute 14, Nemaha Central 28
Cheney 41, Clearwater 6
Chetopa 33, Southern Coffey County 20
Cheylin 64, Northern Valley 15
Christ Prep Academy 41, Caney Valley 8
Clay Center 44, Chapman 8
Clifton-Clyde 46, Lakeside 0
Concordia 7, Marysville 0
Council Grove 28, Riley County 26
Cunningham 40, Minneola 42
Decatur Community 38, St. Francis 28
Derby 21, Maize 42
Dighton 12, Wallace County 24
Dodge City 22, Liberal 31
Ell-Saline 46, Canton-Galva 0
Ellis 44, LaCrosse 32
Ellsworth 50, Lyons 3
Emporia 12, Topeka 13
Eudora 35, Ottawa 21
Eureka 34, Humboldt 6
Flinthills 58, Northern Heights 14
Frontenac 35, Girard 7
Galena 24, Fredonia 12
Garden Plain 46, Belle Plaine 7
Gardner-Edgerton 42, Olathe North 7
Goddard 36, Newton 17
Great Bend 75, North 8
Greeley County 34, Satanta 20
Hanover 50, Frankfort 0
Harmon 2, Highland Park 0
Hayden 42, Wamego 6
Hays 48, Garden City 20
Hesston 55, Nickerson 12
Heights 14, Southeast 35
Hill City 58, Rawlins County 20
Hodgeman County 52, St. John 6
Hoisington 72, Southwestern Heights 0
Holcomb 34, Goodland 14
Holton 40, Perry-Lecompton 10
Hoxie 60, Stockton 14
Hugoton 63, Colby 18
Hutchinson 35, South 13
Independence 38, Field Kindley 0
Inman 54, Remington 0
Iola 32, Anderson County 27
Jackson Heights 55, McLouth 8
Jefferson County North 50, Pleasant Ridge 12
Jefferson West 12, Hiawatha 7
Junction City 28, Manhattan 14
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 43, Northwest 42
Kinsley 70, Elkhart 20
Leavenworth 43, Shawnee Heights 29
Lebo 46, Hartford 0
Lincoln 56, Washington County 6
Linn 36, Thunder Ridge 30
Little River 52, Goessel 6
Logan 50, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
Lyndon 68, Chase County 18
Madison/Hamilton 46, Yates Center 0
Maize South 34, Haysville Campus 26
Marais des Cygnes Valley 54, Altoona-Midway 6
Marion 42, Sedgwick 8
McPherson 46, Winfield 27
Meade 48, Sublette 40
Medicine Lodge 28, Conway Springs 13
Mill Valley 42, Lawrence 21
Minneola 42, Cunningham 40
Mission Valley 21, Cair Paravel 7
Mulvane 26, Augusta 23
Neodesha 20, Columbus 7
Northeast 26, Central 20
Northwest 31, Shawnee Mission Northwest 28
Oakley 21, Syracuse 12
Olathe East 27, Lawrence Free State 35
Olathe West 42, North 24
Olpe 35, Wabaunsee 7
Onaga 32, Valley Falls 6
Osage City 74, West Franklin 0
Oswego 49, West Elk 0
Parsons 34, Baxter Springs 14
Peabody-Burns 58, Pawnee Heights 26
Phillipsburg 40, Beloit 28
Pike Valley 28, Waverly 20
Pittsburg 22, Fort Scott 15
Prairie View 48, Burlington 13
Pratt 35, Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 0
Quinter 34, Ness City 18
Reno County HomeSchool 93, Marmaton Valley 38
Republic County 50, Bennington 0
Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 47, Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 0
Riverton 37, Cherryvale 27
Rock Creek 28, Abilene 14
Rockhurst 35, Bishop Miege 0
Rose Hill 78, El Dorado 0
Rossville 69, Maranatha Christian Academy 0
Russell 52, Larned 0
Sabetha 16, Royal Valley 0
Sacred Heart 26, Valley Heights 16
Santa Fe Trail 61, Osawatomie 7
Scott 44, Ulysses 7
Seaman 56, Turner 6
Silver Lake 21, St. Marys 6
Skyline 46, Udall 0
Smith Center 34, Plainville 16
South 30, West 17
South Barber 50, Moscow 0
South Central 58, Kiowa County 6
Southeast 40, Uniontown 18
Southeast of Saline 58, Kingman 6
Spearville 66, South Gray 40
Spring Hill 49, Piper 21
St. James Academy 32, Blue Valley 29
St. John's/Tipton Catholic 58, Osborne 24
Stafford 56, Macksville 6
Sterling 43, Ellinwood 8
Sumner Academy 56, Wyandotte 14
Sylvan-Lucas 58, Rock Hills 6
Tonganoxie 14, Paola 0
Trego 56, Wichita County 46
Trinity Academy 36, Smoky Valley 16
Troy 38, Horton 14
Victoria 54, Pretty Prairie 0
Wellington 25, Labette County 14