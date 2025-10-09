Kansas High School Football Team Forfeits Rest of Season
A Kansas high school football team has been forced to the sidelines early for a second consecutive season.
Chase-Raymond High School put a pause on playing games during the 2024 season. This time, though, they have closed up shop before the final scheduled contest was to be played.
The school district released a statement explaining the reason for forfeiting the final planned games this year.
“This football season began with so much excitement and hope,” said Chase Unified School District 401 Superintendent Dr. Kylee McDonald. “The Chase-Raymond team came together with a clear goal - to build a culture of grit, determination and teamwork that would make our community proud.
“Unfortunately, the season took a difficult turn. It’s not an easy choice, but the health and safety of our students will always come first.”
McDonald noted that both illness and injuries have led to several players being forced to the sidelines. That includes two players suffering broken bones and another begin a sixth battle with cancer.
“We couldn’t be prouder of our athletes,” McDonald said. “They’ve truly lived out the spirit of Chase-Raymond - gritty, determined and full of pride.”
Rough Start to Season for Chase-Raymond Football
The Kats dropped their first three games of the season and have not played since September 19. That includes losses to Pawnee Heights and Northern Valley where they surrendered 70 and 74 points. Last time out, they lost to Western Plains, 34-0.
Chase-Raymond was scheduled to host Cunningham this Friday night followed by games with Tescott and Otis-Bison.
Last year, the team went 1-9, with the lone win being when they received a forfeit. Chase-Raymond had to forfeit three games last year, including the first two of the season.