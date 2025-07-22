High School on SI Kansas High School Football Preseason Top 25
The Kansas high school football season is fast approaching, as teams begin to prepare for drill work to get back into playing condition.
Gardner-Edgerton is the two-time defending Class 6A champion, prevailing in a thriller over Manhattan last year, 36-33. Other returning champions include St. Thomas Aquinas (5A), Andover Central (4A), Andale (3A), Southeast Saline (2A), Conway Springs (1A), Hoxie (8-man, D1), Axtell (8-man, DII) and Weskan (6-man).
As part of our Countdown to Kickoff series on High School on SI, we are presenting you a look at the preseason Top 25 for this year.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Kansas High School Football Preseason Top 25:
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRESEASON TOP 25
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
Last season: 14-0, won Class 5A state championship
After moving up from 4A - where they won the 2023 state title - St. Thomas Aquinas handled business in 5A, downing Hays, 35-13, for another championship.
2. Gardner-Edgerton
Last season: 12-1, won Class 6A state championship
The two-time defending champions of the state’s largest classification will be a team to beat once more. They won both of their recent state titles by three points each year.
3. Derby
Last season: 11-1
Two years ago, Derby reached the finals in 6A, coming up short to Gardner-Edgerton, 22-19.
4. Manhattan
Last season: 12-1, finished second in Class 6A
Denied in the 6A finals a season ago by Gardner-Edgerton, 36-33, Manhattan will be in the running once more this season.
5. St. James Academy
Last season: 6-6
The Thunder showed they are close to being elite, including a tough seven-point loss to St. Thomas Aquinas after three postseason wins.
6. Blue Valley West
Last season: 9-4
After losing in the opener to St. Thomas Aquinas, 25-21, they won 10 straight before a loss to Gardner-Edgerton, 34-25.
7. Mill Valley
Last season: 9-2
Two years ago, Mill Valley claimed gold in 5A, scoring 62 points in the finals.
8. Olathe North
Last season: 3-6
A pair of late-season wins helped Olathe North to the postseason, where they fell to Olathe East, 28-14.
9. Blue Valley Northwest
Last season: 7-4
A couple close losses derailed what could have been a nine-win season a year ago.
10. Bishop Miege
Last season: 6-7, finished second in Class 4A
It was an incredible postseason run for Bishop Miege a season ago, as they reached the 4A finals before falling ot Andover Central, 49-42.
11. Shawnee Mission Northwest
Last season: 8-3
The Cougars put together a seven-game win streak that included multiple wins by three-plus touchdowns.
12. Lawrence
Last season: 4-5
A string of winning seasons was snapped last year after three consecutive losses to end the year.
13. Great Bend
Last season: 9-1
Perfection through the regular season for the Panthers was ended by Hays in the playoffs in a dogfight, 19-14.
14. Eisenhower
Last season: 9-3
Eisenhower could score, going over the 30-point mark multiple times last season.
15. Blue Valley
Last season: 6-3
It was evident from a close battle with Blue Valley they could play, as they hung with St. Thomas Aquinas.
16. Andale
Last season: 13-0, won Class 3A state championship
A perfect season for Andale finished with a 13-0 record and a 36-19 win in the finals over Hayden.
17. Lawrence Free State
Last season: 7-4
The Fire Birds lost two of their four games by three points last fall.
18. Andover Central
Last season: 13-1, won Class 4A state championship
It was a championship-banner moment for Andover Central, as they topped Bishop Miege, 49-42. They also reached the 2023 finals, falling to St. Thomas Aquinas.
19. Cheney
Last season: 9-2
After winning the 3A title in 2023, Cheney will look to get back to the finals this year.
20. Olathe South
Last season: 3-6
A tough schedule positioned the Falcons for what should be a return to their winning ways this coming year.
21. Wichita East
Last season: 10-3
The Blue Aces posted a postseason win over Dodge City and went for 70-plus twice.
22. Hutchinson
Last season: 8-3
The Salthawks scored over 33 points in each of their five-game win streak after starting the season 3-2.
23. Blue Valley North
Last season: 3-8
Blue Valley North is looking to turn the tides this coming fall with a talented group of players returning to the gridiron.
24. DeSoto
Last season: 7-2
The Wildcats have had winning seasons each year since 2014.
25. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic
Last season: 6-4
Two seasons ago, Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic reached the 5A final, falling to Mill Valley.