Kansas high school basketball gets first look at use of shot clock in games

Over 120 gyms around the state of Kansas have a new look to them this winter. That’s because the Kansas State High School Athletic Association opted to bring shot clocks into play beginning this season.

At the suggestion of the NFHS, the use of a 35-second shot clock was presented. According to Catch It Kansas, only 37 percent of schools opted to adopt a shot clock this season.

The KSHAA has stated they will consider future use in regular seasons and postseasons moving forward.

“Being the first and taking the storm in controversial for the game of basketball and high school athletics,” AVCTL commissioner Keith Kinley said, “we want to make sure we’re prepared and get things right.”

The idea behind bringing the shot clock into play is to get rid of stalling at the end of games that are close. That has especially become true in key games in the postseason, where teams will simply stand at center court with the ball while the clock winds down.

It also prepares players for the next level, as the shot clock is used at all levels of college basketball.

“I think it’s kind of a long time coming,” Bishop Carroll girls head coach Taylor Dugan said. “Hopefully we get girls constantly flowing into the collegiate basketball world and this prepare them for that. Late game scenarios are where we’re really gonna see it. 

“Now you just get to play and it’s a lot more fun. So now if you’re down, you get a chance, so I love that.”

In Iowa, the shot clock was brought to the high school game last season. It was presented with mixed emotions, especially since many schools had to find another worker to run it. 

As someone who covered multiple games at all levels last year, there were only a handful of times when the shot clock even came into play during a game. It did help create a more competitive environment in close games late.

