Kansas High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Kansas high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm
inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football
selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no
subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Kansas high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
KSHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Sterling (6-0)
2. Smith Center (6-0)
3. Inman (5-1)
4. Jackson Heights (6-0)
5. Olpe (4-1)
6. Jefferson County North (6-0)
7. Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] (5-1)
8. Moundridge (5-1)
9. Republic County (5-1)
10. Centralia (4-1)
11. St. Marys (4-3)
12. Valley Heights (4-1)
13. Marion (4-2)
14. Pleasanton (2-1)
15. Troy (4-2)
16. Stanton County (2-1)
17. Wabaunsee (3-3)
18. Mission Valley (3-3)
19. Plainville (3-3)
20. Ellinwood (3-2)
21. Medicine Lodge (2-3)
22. Southeast (3-2)
23. Jayhawk Linn (2-2)
24. Bluestem (3-3)
25. Uniontown (3-3)
KSHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Hoisington (5-0)
2. Nemaha Central (6-0)
3. Osage City (6-0)
4. Rossville (5-1)
5. Southeast of Saline (5-0)
6. Sabetha (5-1)
7. Council Grove (5-1)
8. Garden Plain (5-1)
9. Ellsworth (5-1)
10. Caney Valley (4-1)
11. Haven (5-1)
12. Silver Lake (3-2)
13. Russell (5-1)
14. Anthony-Harper-Chaparral (4-2)
15. Phillipsburg (3-3)
16. Eureka (5-1)
17. Hillsboro (3-2)
18. Cimarron (3-3)
19. Neodesha (4-2)
20. Thomas More Prep-Marian (3-2)
21. Cherryvale (3-3)
22. Riverton (3-3)
23. Atchison County (3-3)
24. Beloit (3-3)
25. Lakin (2-4)
KSHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Holcomb (6-0)
2. Hugoton (6-0)
3. Rock Creek (6-0)
4. Santa Fe Trail (6-0)
5. Andale (6-0)
6. Frontenac (5-1)
7. Scott (3-2)
8. Pratt (5-1)
9. Hesston (5-1)
10. Cheney (4-2)
11. Jefferson West (5-1)
12. Prairie View (5-1)
13. Clay Center (4-2)
14. Girard (4-2)
15. Holton (3-3)
16. Baldwin (3-3)
17. Parsons (3-3)
18. Wellsville (3-3)
19. Colby (2-4)
20. Concordia (3-3)
21. Goodland (2-4)
22. Anderson County (3-3)
23. Hiawatha (2-4)
24. Royal Valley (2-4)
25. Iola (2-4)
KSHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Basehor-Linwood (6-0)
2. Eudora (5-1)
3. St. James Academy (5-1)
4. Aquinas (5-1)
5. Wellington (5-1)
6. Ottawa (4-2)
7. Mulvane (5-1)
8. Wamego (4-2)
9. Tonganoxie (4-2)
10. Labette County (5-1)
11. McPherson (4-2)
12. Buhler (4-2)
13. Chanute (4-2)
14. Abilene (3-2)
15. Ulysses (2-4)
16. Paola (3-3)
17. Atchison (3-3)
18. Piper (2-4)
19. Central (3-3)
20. Rose Hill (3-3)
21. Independence (2-3)
22. Schlagle (3-3)
23. Bonner Springs (0-5)
24. Louisburg (1-4)
25. Augusta (1-4)
KSHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Maize (6-0)
2. Great Bend (6-0)
3. Hays (5-1)
4. Spring Hill (5-1)
5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (5-1)
6. Andover (5-1)
7. Leavenworth (5-1)
8. Washington (5-0)
9. Liberal (5-1)
10. Mill Valley (4-2)
11. Hutchinson (4-2)
12. DeSoto (4-2)
13. Goddard (4-2)
14. Central (5-1)
15. Highland Park (4-1)
16. Maize South (4-2)
17. Blue Valley (3-3)
18. Valley Center (3-3)
19. Shawnee Heights (2-4)
20. Seaman (3-3)
21. Eisenhower (2-4)
22. Pittsburg (2-4)
23. Lansing (2-4)
24. Emporia (2-4)
25. South (1-5)
KSHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Washburn Rural (5-0)
2. Northwest (Wichita) (5-1)
3. Lawrence Free State (5-1)
4. East (Shawnee Mission) (5-1)
5. Manhattan (4-2)
6. Olathe West (5-1)
7. Gardner-Edgerton (4-2)
8. Derby (4-2)
9. Junction City (4-2)
10. Northwest (Olathe) (5-1)
11. Southeast (Wichita) (4-2)
12. Blue Valley Northwest (3-3)
13. Olathe South (3-3)
14. East (Wichita) (3-2)
15. Shawnee Mission Northwest (3-3)
16. South (Shawnee Mission) (3-3)
17. Olathe North (3-3)
18. Topeka (3-3)
19. Dodge City (2-4)
20. Blue Valley West (2-4)
21. Blue Valley North (2-4)
22. Garden City (1-5)
23. South (Wichita) (2-4)
24. Olathe East (1-5)
25. Haysville Campus (0-6)