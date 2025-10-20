Kansas High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Kansas high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm
inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football
selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no
subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Kansas high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
KSHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Sterling (6-0)
2. Smith Center (7-0)
3. Inman (6-1)
4. Jackson Heights (7-0)
5. Jefferson County North (7-0)
6. Olpe (4-2)
7. Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] (6-1)
8. Moundridge (6-1)
9. Republic County (6-1)
10. Centralia (4-1)
11. St. Marys (4-4)
12. Wabaunsee (4-3)
13. Pleasanton (3-1)
14. Marion (5-2)
15. Stanton County (3-1)
16. Troy (4-2)
17. Valley Heights (4-2)
18. Plainville (3-3)
19. Jayhawk Linn (3-2)
20. Mission Valley (3-4)
21. Medicine Lodge (2-4)
22. Onaga (3-4)
23. Ellinwood (3-3)
24. Ellis (2-5)
25. Northeast (3-4)
KSHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Nemaha Central (7-0)
2. Rossville (6-1)
3. Hoisington (6-0)
4. Osage City (6-1)
5. Southeast of Saline (6-0)
6. Council Grove (6-1)
7. Sabetha (6-1)
8. Silver Lake (4-2)
9. Caney Valley (5-1)
10. Garden Plain (6-1)
11. Russell (6-1)
12. Anthony-Harper-Chaparral (5-2)
13. Ellsworth (5-2)
14. Haven (5-2)
15. Cimarron (4-3)
16. Phillipsburg (4-3)
17. Eureka (6-1)
18. Neodesha (5-2)
19. Thomas More Prep-Marian (4-2)
20. Cherryvale (4-3)
21. Hillsboro (4-2)
22. Beloit (4-3)
23. Riverton (3-3)
24. Riley County (2-4)
25. Atchison County (3-4)
KSHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Holcomb (7-0)
2. Rock Creek (7-0)
3. Hugoton (6-1)
4. Santa Fe Trail (7-0)
5. Andale (7-0)
6. Scott (4-2)
7. Cheney (5-2)
8. Pratt (6-1)
9. Frontenac (6-1)
10. Jefferson West (6-1)
11. Prairie View (6-1)
12. Hesston (5-2)
13. Holton (4-3)
14. Clay Center (4-3)
15. Girard (4-3)
16. Baldwin (3-3)
17. Wellsville (4-3)
18. Parsons (3-3)
19. Colby (3-4)
20. Concordia (3-4)
21. Anderson County (3-4)
22. Goodland (2-5)
23. Royal Valley (2-5)
24. Smoky Valley (3-4)
25. Hiawatha (2-5)
KSHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Basehor-Linwood (7-0)
2. Eudora (6-1)
3. St. James Academy (6-1)
4. Aquinas (6-1)
5. Wamego (5-2)
6. Mulvane (6-1)
7. Wellington (5-2)
8. Buhler (5-2)
9. Tonganoxie (4-3)
10. Ottawa (4-3)
11. Abilene (4-2)
12. Labette County (5-2)
13. McPherson (4-3)
14. Ulysses (2-5)
15. Chanute (4-3)
16. Paola (3-3)
17. Central (4-3)
18. Rose Hill (4-3)
19. Piper (3-4)
20. Independence (3-3)
21. Atchison (3-3)
22. Louisburg (2-4)
23. Augusta (2-4)
24. Schlagle (3-4)
25. Bonner Springs (0-5)
KSHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Maize (7-0)
2. Great Bend (7-0)
3. Spring Hill (6-1)
4. Andover (6-1)
5. Hays (5-2)
6. Leavenworth (6-1)
7. Washington (6-0)
8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (5-2)
9. Liberal (6-1)
10. Mill Valley (5-2)
11. Hutchinson (5-2)
12. Goddard (5-2)
13. DeSoto (5-2)
14. Blue Valley (4-3)
15. Highland Park (4-1)
16. Central (5-2)
17. Maize South (4-3)
18. Valley Center (3-4)
19. Shawnee Heights (3-4)
20. Pittsburg (3-4)
21. Seaman (3-4)
22. South (2-5)
23. Sumner Academy (3-4)
24. Emporia (2-5)
25. Eisenhower (2-5)
KSHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Northwest (6-1)
2. Olathe West (6-1)
3. Washburn Rural (5-1)
4. Gardner-Edgerton (5-2)
5. Derby (5-2)
6. Manhattan (5-2)
7. Junction City (5-2)
8. Lawrence Free State (5-2)
9. East (5-2)
10. Northwest (5-2)
11. Southeast (4-2)
12. Olathe North (4-3)
13. Blue Valley Northwest (3-4)
14. Olathe South (3-4)
15. Shawnee Mission Northwest (3-3)
16. South (3-3)
17. Dodge City (3-4)
18. East (3-3)
19. Topeka (3-4)
20. Blue Valley North (3-4)
21. Olathe East (2-5)
22. Blue Valley West (2-5)
23. South (2-5)
24. Garden City (1-6)
25. North (1-6)