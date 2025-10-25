Kansas high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into Week 8 on Friday, October 24, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Kansas High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (KSHSAA) - October 24, 2025
Kansas high school football final scores, results - October 24, 2025
Andale 57, Hesston 0
Aquinas 34, Blue Valley North 6
Atchison 56, Wyandotte 6
Augusta 47, Circle 6
Axtell 60, Frankfort 14
Baldwin 48, Osawatomie 0
Basehor-Linwood 42, Lansing 20
Baxter Springs 49, Galena 0
Bishop Miege 41, Blue Valley 34
Bonner Springs 14, Schlagle 12
Canton-Galva 34, Goessel 18
Caney Valley 48, Riverton 7
Central 35, Goddard 28
Central Christian 56, Norwich 0
Central Heights 32, Humboldt 6
Centralia 14, Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 7
Clay Center 33, Marysville 7
Clifton-Clyde 48, Lincoln 44
Columbus 14, Parsons 12
Concordia 36, Norton 6
Cunningham 58, Tescott 12
DeSoto 42, Seaman 21
Dighton 56, Greeley County 6
Dodge City 33, East 26
Doniphan West 34, Horton 0
Ell-Saline 36, Central Plains 6
Eudora 46, Paola 7
Fort Scott 48, Field Kindley 6
Frontenac 35, Neodesha 0
Gardner-Edgerton 48, West 27
Girard 20, Anderson County 8
Great Bend 41, Garden City 14
Halstead 56, Lyons 13
Hanover 52, Linn 12
Hartford 16, Centre 6
Hayden 42, Jefferson West 0
Hays 49, Liberal 28
Herington 66, Bennington 24
Hill City 46, Decatur Community 0
Hillsboro 37, Smoky Valley 14
Hoisington 42, Cimarron 22
Holcomb 55, Southwestern Heights 14
Hugoton 52, Goodland 7
Hutchinson 47, Maize South 28
Ingalls 56, Pawnee Heights 6
Inman 22, Moundridge 7
Jackson Heights 53, Jefferson County North 0
Jayhawk Linn 34, Uniontown 0
Junction City 28, Emporia 6
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 56, Heights 14
Kinsley 46, South Gray 0
Kiowa County 52, Skyline 6
Labette County 35, Chanute 14
LaCrosse 52, Ness City 6
Lakin 30, Larned 22
Lakeside 46, Rock Hills 14
Lawrence 24, Lawrence Free State 6
Leavenworth 37, Holton 29
Lebo 32, Sunrise Christian Academy 13
Lincoln College Prep 38, Sumner Academy 32
Logan 66, Deerfield 22
Lyndon 52, Northern Heights 6
Maize 50, South 0
Manhattan 43, Washburn Rural 0
Marais des Cygnes Valley 67, Chetopa 20
Marion 14, Valley Heights 7
McPherson 21, Buhler 15
McLouth 20, Onaga 0
Meade 60, Elkhart 6
Medicine Lodge 41, Ellinwood 6
Mill Valley 49, North 14
Mission Valley 51, Maranatha Christian Academy 19
Nemaha Central 61, Atchison County 0
Northeast 55, Harmon 12
Northwest 38, Olathe West 27
Northwest 59, Eisenhower 27
Olathe East 21, Olathe North 19
Osage City 27, Riley County 8
Otis-Bison 48, Chase 0
Ottawa 14, Tonganoxie 10
Peabody-Burns 2, Altoona-Midway 0
Perry-Lecompton 41, Hiawatha 7
Phillipsburg 66, Minneapolis 7
Piper 52, West 6
Pittsburg 34, Topeka 12
Pleasant Ridge 12, Valley Falls 6
Pratt 24, Cheney 7
Rawlins County 56, Hoxie 6
Remington 40, Sedgwick 0
Republic County 8, Sacred Heart 0
Rock Creek 57, Chapman 12
Rose Hill 35, Independence 12
Rossville 49, Wabaunsee 6
Royal Valley 52, Oskaloosa 0
Rural Vista [Hope/White City] 46, Burlingame 14
Sabetha 28, St. Marys 6
Santa Fe Trail 54, Bishop Ward 13
Scott 48, Colby 16
Shawnee Heights 29, Turner 16
Shawnee Mission Northwest 48, East 21
Silver Lake 17, Council Grove 8
Smith Center 70, Syracuse 0
South 41, West 8
South Central 66, Oxford 20
Southeast of Saline 53, Ellsworth 12
Spring Hill 49, Louisburg 7
St. James Academy 39, Blue Valley West 24
St. John 60, Macksville 14
St. John's/Tipton Catholic 54, Pike Valley 6
St. Mary's-Colgan 61, Southeast 7
Sterling 34, Trinity 12
Sublette 48, Spearville 42
Sylvan-Lucas 52, Washington County 6
Thomas More Prep-Marian 27, Plainville 12
Thunder Ridge 42, Osborne 20
Trego 50, Quinter 0
Troy 48, Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 6
Valley Center 19, Haysville Campus 7
Victoria 28, Hodgeman County 14
Wakefield 76, Blue Valley 48
Wallace County 50, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
Wamego 27, Abilene 9
Wellsville 56, Burlington 0
West Franklin 42, Bluestem 36
Wichita County 56, Ellis 6
Andover 28, Central 14
Belleville East 27, Capital City 10
Bishop Carroll 24, Derby 20
Blue Valley Northwest 33, Blue Valley Southwest 10
Oswego 54, Sedan 24