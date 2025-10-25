High School

Kansas high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 8 of Kansas high school football

Brady Twombly

Washburn Rural runs the ball against Topeka High during the game at Washburn Rural High School on Oct. 3, 2025.
Washburn Rural runs the ball against Topeka High during the game at Washburn Rural High School on Oct. 3, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into Week 8 on Friday, October 24, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Kansas High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (KSHSAA) - October 24, 2025

Kansas high school football final scores, results - October 24, 2025

Andale 57, Hesston 0

Aquinas 34, Blue Valley North 6

Atchison 56, Wyandotte 6

Augusta 47, Circle 6

Axtell 60, Frankfort 14

Baldwin 48, Osawatomie 0

Basehor-Linwood 42, Lansing 20

Baxter Springs 49, Galena 0

Bishop Miege 41, Blue Valley 34

Bonner Springs 14, Schlagle 12

Canton-Galva 34, Goessel 18

Caney Valley 48, Riverton 7

Central 35, Goddard 28

Central Christian 56, Norwich 0

Central Heights 32, Humboldt 6

Centralia 14, Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 7

Clay Center 33, Marysville 7

Clifton-Clyde 48, Lincoln 44

Columbus 14, Parsons 12

Concordia 36, Norton 6

Cunningham 58, Tescott 12

DeSoto 42, Seaman 21

Dighton 56, Greeley County 6

Dodge City 33, East 26

Doniphan West 34, Horton 0

Ell-Saline 36, Central Plains 6

Eudora 46, Paola 7

Fort Scott 48, Field Kindley 6

Frontenac 35, Neodesha 0

Gardner-Edgerton 48, West 27

Girard 20, Anderson County 8

Great Bend 41, Garden City 14

Halstead 56, Lyons 13

Hanover 52, Linn 12

Hartford 16, Centre 6

Hayden 42, Jefferson West 0

Hays 49, Liberal 28

Herington 66, Bennington 24

Hill City 46, Decatur Community 0

Hillsboro 37, Smoky Valley 14

Hoisington 42, Cimarron 22

Holcomb 55, Southwestern Heights 14

Hugoton 52, Goodland 7

Hutchinson 47, Maize South 28

Ingalls 56, Pawnee Heights 6

Inman 22, Moundridge 7

Jackson Heights 53, Jefferson County North 0

Jayhawk Linn 34, Uniontown 0

Junction City 28, Emporia 6

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 56, Heights 14

Kinsley 46, South Gray 0

Kiowa County 52, Skyline 6

Labette County 35, Chanute 14

LaCrosse 52, Ness City 6

Lakin 30, Larned 22

Lakeside 46, Rock Hills 14

Lawrence 24, Lawrence Free State 6

Leavenworth 37, Holton 29

Lebo 32, Sunrise Christian Academy 13

Lincoln College Prep 38, Sumner Academy 32

Logan 66, Deerfield 22

Lyndon 52, Northern Heights 6

Maize 50, South 0

Manhattan 43, Washburn Rural 0

Marais des Cygnes Valley 67, Chetopa 20

Marion 14, Valley Heights 7

McPherson 21, Buhler 15

McLouth 20, Onaga 0

Meade 60, Elkhart 6

Medicine Lodge 41, Ellinwood 6

Mill Valley 49, North 14

Mission Valley 51, Maranatha Christian Academy 19

Nemaha Central 61, Atchison County 0

Northeast 55, Harmon 12

Northwest 38, Olathe West 27

Northwest 59, Eisenhower 27

Olathe East 21, Olathe North 19

Osage City 27, Riley County 8

Otis-Bison 48, Chase 0

Ottawa 14, Tonganoxie 10

Peabody-Burns 2, Altoona-Midway 0

Perry-Lecompton 41, Hiawatha 7

Phillipsburg 66, Minneapolis 7

Piper 52, West 6

Pittsburg 34, Topeka 12

Pleasant Ridge 12, Valley Falls 6

Pratt 24, Cheney 7

Rawlins County 56, Hoxie 6

Remington 40, Sedgwick 0

Republic County 8, Sacred Heart 0

Rock Creek 57, Chapman 12

Rose Hill 35, Independence 12

Rossville 49, Wabaunsee 6

Royal Valley 52, Oskaloosa 0

Rural Vista [Hope/White City] 46, Burlingame 14

Sabetha 28, St. Marys 6

Santa Fe Trail 54, Bishop Ward 13

Scott 48, Colby 16

Shawnee Heights 29, Turner 16

Shawnee Mission Northwest 48, East 21

Silver Lake 17, Council Grove 8

Smith Center 70, Syracuse 0

South 41, West 8

South Central 66, Oxford 20

Southeast of Saline 53, Ellsworth 12

Spring Hill 49, Louisburg 7

St. James Academy 39, Blue Valley West 24

St. John 60, Macksville 14

St. John's/Tipton Catholic 54, Pike Valley 6

St. Mary's-Colgan 61, Southeast 7

Sterling 34, Trinity 12

Sublette 48, Spearville 42

Sylvan-Lucas 52, Washington County 6

Thomas More Prep-Marian 27, Plainville 12

Thunder Ridge 42, Osborne 20

Trego 50, Quinter 0

Troy 48, Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 6

Valley Center 19, Haysville Campus 7

Victoria 28, Hodgeman County 14

Wakefield 76, Blue Valley 48

Wallace County 50, Wheatland-Grinnell 0

Wamego 27, Abilene 9

Wellsville 56, Burlington 0

West Franklin 42, Bluestem 36

Wichita County 56, Ellis 6

Andover 28, Central 14

Belleville East 27, Capital City 10

Bishop Carroll 24, Derby 20

Blue Valley Northwest 33, Blue Valley Southwest 10

Oswego 54, Sedan 24

More Football Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Kansas