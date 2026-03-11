Kansas High School Girls Basketball 2026 KSHSAA State Championship Brackets - March 11

The 2026 Kansas high school girls basketball state championships began this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all seven classifications.

The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.

All three classifications will play their state championship games on March 14

2026 KSHSAA State Championship Locations

Class 6A/5A : Koch Arena, Wichita

: Koch Arena, Wichita Class 4A/3A : Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson

: Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson Class 2A/1A : White Auditorium, Emporia

: White Auditorium, Emporia Class 1A/I: United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

2026 KSHSAA (Kansas) Class 1A DI Girls State Basketball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

No. 1 Little River vs. No. 8 Central Plains - 03/11

No. 4 Centralia vs. No. 5 Quinter - 03/11

No. 2 Pretty Prairie vs. No. 7 Hodgeman County - 03/11

No. 3 Wabaunsee vs. No. 6 South Gray - 03/11

No. 1 Central Christian vs. No. 8 Wallace County - 03/11

No. 4 Hanover vs. No. 5 Marais des Cygnes Valley - 03/11

No. 2 Argonia vs. No. 7 Linn - 03/11

No. 3 Bucklin vs. No. 6 Dighton - 03/11

No. 1 Ellinwood vs. No. 4 Eureka - 03/12

No. 2 Moundridge vs. No. 6 Sacred Heart - 03/12

No. 1 Halstead vs. No. 8 Marysville - 03/11

No. 4 Osage City vs. No. 5 Girard - 03/11

No. 2 Silver Lake vs. No. 7 Hesston - 03/11

No. 3 Holcomb vs. No. 6 Ellsworth - 03/11

No. 1 Wellington vs. No. 4 Hayden - 03/12

No. 2 Rock Creek vs. No. 6 Bishop Miege - 03/12

No. 1 Andover vs. No. 8 DeSoto - 03/11

No. 4 Maize South vs. No. 5 St. James Academy - 03/11

No. 2 Hays vs. No. 7 Kapaun Mt. Carmel - 03/11

No. 3 Shawnee Heights vs. No. 6 Basehor-Linwood - 03/11

No. 8 Blue Valley West vs. No. 4 East - 03/12

No. 2 Derby vs. No. 3 South - 03/12

