Kansas High School Girls Basketball 2026 KSHSAA State Championship Brackets - March 11
The 2026 Kansas high school girls basketball state championships began this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all seven classifications.
The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.
All three classifications will play their state championship games on March 14
2026 KSHSAA State Championship Locations
- Class 6A/5A: Koch Arena, Wichita
- Class 4A/3A: Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson
- Class 2A/1A: White Auditorium, Emporia
- Class 1A/I: United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Kansas High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 11
2026 KSHSAA (Kansas) Class 1A DI Girls State Basketball Championship (select to view full bracket details)
No. 1 Little River vs. No. 8 Central Plains - 03/11
No. 4 Centralia vs. No. 5 Quinter - 03/11
No. 2 Pretty Prairie vs. No. 7 Hodgeman County - 03/11
No. 3 Wabaunsee vs. No. 6 South Gray - 03/11
2026 KSHSAA (Kansas) Class 1A DII Girls State Basketball Championship
No. 1 Central Christian vs. No. 8 Wallace County - 03/11
No. 4 Hanover vs. No. 5 Marais des Cygnes Valley - 03/11
No. 2 Argonia vs. No. 7 Linn - 03/11
No. 3 Bucklin vs. No. 6 Dighton - 03/11
2026 KSHSAA (Kansas) Class 2A Girls State Basketball Championship
No. 1 Ellinwood vs. No. 4 Eureka - 03/12
No. 2 Moundridge vs. No. 6 Sacred Heart - 03/12
2026 KSHSAA (Kansas) Class 3A Girls State Basketball Championship
No. 1 Halstead vs. No. 8 Marysville - 03/11
No. 4 Osage City vs. No. 5 Girard - 03/11
No. 2 Silver Lake vs. No. 7 Hesston - 03/11
No. 3 Holcomb vs. No. 6 Ellsworth - 03/11
2026 KSHSAA (Kansas) Class 4A Girls State Basketball Championship
No. 1 Wellington vs. No. 4 Hayden - 03/12
No. 2 Rock Creek vs. No. 6 Bishop Miege - 03/12
2026 KSHSAA (Kansas) Class 5A Girls State Basketball Championship
No. 1 Andover vs. No. 8 DeSoto - 03/11
No. 4 Maize South vs. No. 5 St. James Academy - 03/11
No. 2 Hays vs. No. 7 Kapaun Mt. Carmel - 03/11
No. 3 Shawnee Heights vs. No. 6 Basehor-Linwood - 03/11
2026 KSHSAA (Kansas) Class 6A Girls State Basketball Championship
No. 8 Blue Valley West vs. No. 4 East - 03/12
No. 2 Derby vs. No. 3 South - 03/12
More Coverage from High School On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.