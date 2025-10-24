Kansas (KSHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 153 games scheduled across Kansas on Friday, October 24, including 20 games featuring pre-season statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.
Kansas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24
With 19 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Kansas high school football moves on to Week 8.
KSHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 22 Class 6A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is Manhattan vs Washburn Rural.
KSHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 28 Class 5A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Highland Park vs Washington.
KSHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 21 Class 4A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is Wamego vs Abilene.
KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 23 Class 3A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Cheney vs Pratt.
KSHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 27 Class 2A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is Ellsworth vs Southeast of Saline.
KSHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 28 Class 1A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Inman vs Moundridge, starts at 7:00 PM.
