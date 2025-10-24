High School

Kansas (KSHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get KSHSAA schedules and scores as Week 8 of the 2025 Kansas high school football season kicks off on Friday, October 24

Seaman tackles Shawnee Heights during a football game against Shawnee Heights, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Seaman High School.
Seaman tackles Shawnee Heights during a football game against Shawnee Heights, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Seaman High School. / Jesse Bruner/Special to the Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 153 games scheduled across Kansas on Friday, October 24, including 20 games featuring pre-season statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.

Kansas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24

With 19 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Kansas high school football moves on to Week 8.

KSHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 22 Class 6A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is Manhattan vs Washburn Rural.

View full Class 6A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 28 Class 5A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Highland Park vs Washington.

View full Class 5A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 21 Class 4A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is Wamego vs Abilene.

View full Class 4A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 23 Class 3A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Cheney vs Pratt.

View full Class 3A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 27 Class 2A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is Ellsworth vs Southeast of Saline.

View full Class 2A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 28 Class 1A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Inman vs Moundridge, starts at 7:00 PM.

View full Class 1A scoreboard

Published
