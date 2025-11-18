Kansas High School Football Prospect Staying Home
A top Kansas high school football prospect has decided to stay close to home for his college education.
Jack Reeves of Shawnee Mission East High School committed to the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday afternoon.
“After a great visit and an even better conversation with (Kansas coach Jonathan Wallace) I am very excited to announce my commitment to (Kansas),” Reeves shared on social media.
Jack Reeves Staying In-State Following Brilliant Kansas High School Career
In late October, Reeves made a visit to Lawrence, Kansas to take in the program. On November 4, he received a preferred walk-on offer from Kansas.
Reeves was the leading rusher for the Lancers this past season, as they lost in a thriller to Blue Valley West in the Kansas high school state football playoffs last month, 42-35.
In seven games, Reeves ran for 1,276 yards and scored 19 touchdowns, recording five games with at least 100 yards rushing. He averaged over 182 yards rushing per game and nearly 10 yards per carry for Shawnee Mission East.
Reeves also handled duties at quarterback, going 30 of 44 for 439 yards with four passing touchdowns.
Jack Reeves Has Been Three-Year Contributor For Lancers
The 6-foot Reeves has been a three-year regular for the Lancers in the backfield. As a junior, he rushed 190 times for 1,066 yards and scored 14 touchdowns, recording five games with at least 100 yards on the ground.
During his sophomore season, Reeves played in eight games, racking up 526 yards and three touchdowns with three 100-yard games on 109 attempts. For his career, Reeves rushed 429 times for 2,868 yards, scoring 36 touchdowns with 13 games of at least 100 yards rushing or more.
Reeves completed 70 of 125 pass attempts for 1,129 yards with 12 touchdowns over two seasons as the main quarterback. He also caught five passes for 39 yards and two more touchdowns.
Reeves Had Monster Game In Win Earlier This Year
In a 49-35 victory over Olathe South earlier this year, Reeves rushed 28 times for 298 yards and scored six touchdowns. He followed that up with back-to-back 200-yard performances, going for 274 and four touchdowns vs. Lawrence and 216 yards and four more touchdowns vs. Shawnee Mission North.
All three of those games resulted in wins for Shawnee Mission East. Reeves had four games with 200-plus yards rushing and three straight to start the year with over 100 yards passing.